A Fashion Designer’s Journey to Hyderabad, India to the Cannes Film Festival

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI / PNN): Fashion has played a vital role in people’s lives, especially in the 21st century. People present themselves these days with the chicest nerve and fashion sense they have.

So, the only responsibility to make people more beautiful and fit for the occasion lies with the designer. Aruna Goud is one of those extremely talented women who specialize in fashion and can make you look your best on any occasion. She is owned by Hyderabad and has her label ALMARA by Aruna Goud.

A fashion show is one of the events that highlights the sartorial sense of people and also brings out the originality of the designers. Aruna Goud is the founder of Indian Glam Fashion Week. So far, 7 editions of IGFW have taken place in different states and countries.

During this event, nearly 150 designers from all over the world presented their collections in these 7 editions of IGFW. Aruna is the one and only Indian fashion designer who presented her collection at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

Its ALMARA by Aruna Goud brand can be defined as a classic tailoring store. It offers unique, fashionable and functional designs. The unique selling point of Aruna’s clothing line is that it makes very comfortable outfits and also keeps fashion in mind. Art and creativity are kept as two major pillars of the brand label. Bridal costumes have special meaning for the Indian people. This is the event where people invest thousands of rupees in designing and tailoring the perfect clothes. ALMARA by Aruna Goud is known for its bridal tailoring. This emphasizes the aesthetic value and responds to the rich heritage of India. All the intricate details are kept in mind and beautifully designed by her.

His Label Store ALMARA by Aruna Goud located in Hyderabad and Goa, where his creations functionally put the fun factor. The main goal is to design clothes that look great and focus on the details given by the customer to bring out the best outfits. She was the only Indian designer to present her clothes at the Cannes Film Festival.

The lavender colored outfit paired with black was a great outfit to see and it received many reviews. It was worn by Natacha who, now 21, is pursuing her career as a master class director of actors with Olivier Carbone. Aruna says, “Don’t wait for the ‘right time’. If you want to do it, put in the right kind of effort and positivity, and I’m sure you can achieve anything you want! “

Designers with such conviction in the art of design are very difficult to find these days. One of the most important characteristics of Aruna Goud is that she has to follow current trends and design outfits or costumes that the client loves. She has to keep all the intricate details in mind and work with them in mind so that she can design the best outfit.

Keeping the fresh factor and coming up with new designs is also very important when it comes to fashion. So, she has to constantly keep up with current trends and work in such a way that the outfits she designs look great. So, Aruna is one of the women in the fashion industries that newbies aspire to be and, she’s someone who has brought out fashion in the freshest way possible.

