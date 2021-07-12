Sophie Monk risks wardrobe malfunction in VERY tight dress on Beauty and the Geek

Sunday night saw the first episode of a new Beauty and the Geek look.

And the new host of the reality TV show, Sophie Monk, almost came out more than expected, in a very tight dress.

The busty beauty, 41, seemed fit to step out of her garment, which boasted a deep, plunging neckline.

The Bardot bombshell’s green dress was held in place by a few thin spaghetti straps.

It barely contained Monk’s many strengths during his debut on the famous dating show.

Also on Sunday’s premiere episode, Mitchell Berryman had his very first date – and quickly fell in love with Ashleigh Thomason.

And the 28-year-old from Victoria was quickly won over by the stunning 31-year-old blonde, who lives in Queensland.

The couple had a date that was just to Mitch’s taste – playing vintage video games together.

After admitting that he had never dated before, or even been kissed, Mitch felt much closer to her likeable beauty.

Big responsibility: At the end of the episode, host Sophie Monk decided if the geeks would stay with their original beauties

She eventually confirmed that the theme park artist and aspiring screenwriter would remain the same throughout the show.

Beauty and the Geek continues Monday at 7:30 p.m. on Channel Nine.