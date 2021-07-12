Fashionable tie-dye print is making a comeback





The origin of tie-dye printing was first recorded in China and Japan in the 6th century. People used to dye clothes with natural dyes, created with berries, leaves, roots and flowers. All of these natural colors were boiled and later the fabric was soaked in hot water to add color. In the 6th century, India began the practice of tie-dyeing in Bandhani. Bandhani is a famous saree from India. The tie-dye print gained popularity in the ‘Roaring Twenties’ in the United States. People then decorated their homes and clothes using the knot dyeing process. During the Hippie Era in the 1960s, people wore the tie-dye print and this print became even more popular. Then, music stars like Janis Joplin and Jerry Garcia started wearing tie-dye prints and young Americans quickly embraced this trend. Tie-dye has become an iconic print. In the 1980s, the tie-dye print became a success as designers began to use this print in their outfits and therefore their fashion shows. After that, many new types of tie-dye patterns appeared on the market in different varieties of shades and colors. Today tie-dye is back in fashion in different kinds of fashion basics. Tie and dye overalls Photo credit: shein From Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey and Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood stars give us goals by wearing tie-dye jumpsuits. These combinations are comfortable and easy to style. Complete these outfits with shoes like sheer heels, pumps and wedges. Bohemian tie-dye tops Photo credit: pinterest Bohemian tie-dye tops are a good option for women when they want to wear loose clothing. These tops are versatile because they can be worn both in town and on the beaches. Just wear jeans or shorts with this look and you are good to go. Bohemian tie-dye dress Photo credit: alibaba Bohemian tie-dye dresses are all the rage right now. A long tie-dye dress with three different types of colors arranged horizontally is the only dress you need to have. You can wear a mesh bag to get an elegant look with this dress. Tie-dye sari Photo credit: mirraw Bandhani and tie-dye sarees are different. Go for a tie-dye saree if you are bored with the same old sarees in your wardrobe. To enhance the look of this saree, wear an off-the-shoulder or cropped-sleeve blouse. Tie-dye pants Photo credit: dolls The same jeans can be boring, so wear loose pants with a tie-dye print. These pants are loose, so wear a cropped top or a tight top to elevate your look. Tie-dye headbands Photo credit: justdial Tie and dye headbands can be a fashion accessory that you can add to your accessory box. These awesome headbands can be worn when wearing solid color combinations like white, black, purple, hot pink, etc. City-based fashion designer Himani Garg said, “The classic tie-dye spiral t-shirt will always be a nostalgic fan favorite, featuring stunning shades of sunset colors of pink, yellow, red and orange.” “The universal tie-dye color in muted tones like gray tie-dye, blue tie-dye, gold tie-dye always offers a more chic atmosphere. Rainbow tie-dye patterns and neon shades too, ”Garg added. Aarushi Dawar, fashion designer at eShakti.com, an international fashion brand, said: “Tie-dye prints work for all seasons. Some tie-dye cotton or georgette dresses may be suitable for summers or monsoon. Ribbed wool sweatshirts are a good choice for winters. You should have bought your favorite tie-dye basics, like yesterday!

