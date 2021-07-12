Youngstown entrepreneur restores sought-after sneakers

Relaced, located at 3622 Belmont Ave., opened a year ago on July 13, 2020. The men’s shoe and clothing store specializes in vintage and lightly used branded and designer sneakers.

YOUNGSTOWN – Maeson Green, owner of Relaced and MBG Restoring LLC, began his entrepreneurial career at the lunch tables at Austintown Fitch High School, restoring the old sneakers and soccer cleats of his peers to new condition “.

Relaced, 3622 Belmont Ave., opened a year ago, July 13, 2020. The men’s shoe and clothing store specializes in vintage and lightly used branded and designer sneakers.

Relaced operates under the MBG Restoring LLC and also offers sneaker restoration services.

“My parents only gave me $ 2.50 for lunch, but I was a big guy; I liked to eat. So you know, I wanted more. So if you wanted more you had to have a little more money. So what I had to do was find a way for me to grow more money so that I could get what I wanted, ”he said.

“I started cleaning my boys’ soccer shoes because everyone was like, ‘Maeson, your shoes look clean, they look new.’ “Have you received a new pair? ” [No], it’s just the same pair I had, ”he added. “I just kept my [shoes] to do the housework. But, being able to work with these guys really kicked off [my business]. ”

Now Green has made a name for himself restoring over 1,600 shoes since his humble beginnings.

Green said in 2017 that he started investing his sneaker restoration income into the sneaker resale market. From there, he established MBG Restoring LLC in 2019.

“[I was] buy and sell some of the world’s most sought after sneakers. And just finding connections to the sneaker conventions that I have attended across the country, it has put me in a good position when the pandemic struck, ”he said.

Along with his sneaker restoration and resale projects, Green is a Mahoning Valley DJ under the stage name DJ MazeFaze. He specializes in weddings, school dances, graduation parties and also performs in bars.

Green said Mahoning questions that due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting live events, he was able to focus more on DJing towards the sneaker industry and officially launch the Relaced storefront in July 2020, shortly after his mother passed away , Bridgette Freeman-Green.

“[My mom] passed away a little over a year ago, last April. So you think that in the space of three months I made a lot of important decisions about my life. And it was quick you know [while] we are in a pandemic. It was probably the worst time in a lot of people’s lives, ”he said. “Still through it all, three months later [my mom passed away] I signed the store lease and got to work. So it’s really a testament to all she’s done to get me to where I am.

In the spring of 2021, Green received his associate of arts degree in business administration from Youngstown State University.

At YSU, he completed the SBA Emerging Leaders program in 2019. In addition, Green received the Burgan Entrepreneurship Award from YSU’s Williamson College of Business of $ 2,400 in April 2020. This grant helped Green fund the cost. opening of the Relaced storefront.

In September 2020, Green was named “Rookie of the Year” for the SBA’s Small Business Week.

“I spent my last two semesters at YSU as the store owner, and made it work as well as managing my grades,” he said. “A lot of things I heard in class were said [from my business mentors]. I complained like, “I’ve heard that before,” but I applied it on top of that… to my business. ”

Now Green’s two career paths (as a shoe store owner and DJ) collide in the form of a radio show on Loud 102.3. He hosts a pre-match talk show on Fridays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and DJ Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Relaced’s sneaker inventory starts at $ 90 and goes up to $ 500 for more rare and sought-after sneakers. The store also offers vintage jerseys and sportswear.

Green said Mahoning questions that large retail stores, like Footlocker, might only have 10 pairs of a new version of sneakers while his shop is able to source those same new versions from a variety of vendors.

“The day of the release, yeah, [large retail stores] can have 10 pairs. But after the release next week we will have more than 20 pairs. We do it big, where people can come and get the latest releases, Yeezys, Jordans and stuff that you can’t find anywhere, ”he said. “We’re really providing a platform for the community, showing them something that they haven’t really seen before, because we’re the first store to deliver stuff to that capacity. ”

Sneaker restoration starts at $ 24.99 for the basic “Mighty Clean” package, then $ 37.50 for the “People’s Choice” refreshment package and then $ 49.99 for the “MBG Special” luxury package.

For more information on Relaced or MBG Restoring LLC, visit their Facebook page. For DJ reservations, contact Green’sDJ MazeFaze Facebook page.