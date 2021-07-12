Glasgow Quiz Fast Fashion Channel Seeks Increase in ‘Freedom Day’ Sales





The firm said the pandemic continued to impact sales with the closure of stores and concessions for part of the second quarter of the year. By releasing a business update for the period April 1 to the end of June, the group announced total sales of 17.3 million, in line with board expectations. This marked an increase of 13.1 million over the revenue generated in the comparable period of last year, which was severely affected by the first period of foreclosure. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise As of June 30, the company operated 61 stores in the UK, 13 fewer than before the pandemic began. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6155%"/> Quiz is an “omnichannel fashion brand” specializing in second-hand clothing and dressy casual wear. The number of UK concessions has fallen sharply, from 143 at the end of June 2020 to 45 at the end of last month. During the period under review, the group benefited from the negotiation of the Debenhams concessions for a short period before their closure allowing the clearance of most of the stock. Meanwhile, sales through the company’s websites totaled 4.6 million, up from 2.2 million a year earlier, with revenue steadily improving throughout the period. Sales through third-party websites totaled 1.8 million, with this channel impacted by the cessation of sales through the Debenhams website from early April. The international turnover of the stores and concessions operated by the group amounted to some 600,000, against only 100,000 a year earlier. The company has five overseas stores and 15 international concessions, all located in Ireland, which were closed early in the period and reopened in mid-May. The revenues of international franchise partners during the period amounted to 3.1 million. The group, which is headquartered in Glasgow and a distribution center in Bellshill, said it continues to seek long-term international growth opportunities and is confident it can be achieved. Gross margins compare favorably with those generated in 2020 and 2019, the bosses noted. As of July 12, the group had a net cash balance of 2.7 million, against 1.5 million at the end of March. In addition, it has 3.5 million bank facilities available, the expiry date of which is currently scheduled for October 31 and which the group intends to renew. The company, led by Managing Director Tarak Ramzan, told investors: The group continues to focus on identifying and creating new opportunities to profitably grow revenue through its own website and store network, as well as working with appropriate new partners for the quiz. Mark. The group is eagerly awaiting further easing of restrictions on social activities, which the board says will increase demand for quiz lines that have traditionally provided popular options for social events and celebrations. The company plans to release its results for the fiscal year ended March 31 in September. In a business update in April, Ramzan highlighted a difficult business environment, but said management has taken proactive steps to preserve liquidity. A number of store closures have taken place, including one site in Kirkcaldy. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Glasgow-based fashion chain Quiz accepts deal – but 90 jobs disappear A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We were more dependent than ever on your support, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription: www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

