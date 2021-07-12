Hong Kong Brand Mz’s Adam Raby on Exciting New Collaboration

Best known for trendy, well-cut men swimsuit with prints often reminiscent of his Hong Kong roots, Mz has been nimble to survive a tough few years on the city’s fashion scene. After mass protests quickly followed by a pandemic, Anglo-Chinese founder and CEO Adam Raby said it hadn’t been easy for anyone, especially for a brand like us that relies on travel and is very seasonal and niche.

With travel at a standstill, cities are refocusing the objective on the local. Mz also returned to his nautical roots in Hong Kong, while ensuring that his consumer base in that city is happy. Design notes nod to lush coastline, Chinese maritime culture and fishing heritage, new spring / summer 2021 collection print is inspired by an ancient Chinese nautical map of the islands from this region, explains Raby.

The local focus also culminated in Mz’s latest collaboration, a sophisticated mandarin linen shirt with Atlas The Brand. A noticeably more grown-up start (Mz is also known for his best-selling bamboo T-shirts, which work well in humid climates), this new collaboration calls for essential Asian styling for a dapper summer look worthy of the beach. Think of a more caring Mz gentleman and a less beachy sibling. And other new models are coming soon, promises Raby. As we grow as a brand, we will be offering more styles of resort clothing in the future, he says.

Adam Raby, Founder and CEO of Mz

For the images of the Mandarin Linen Shirt campaign, shot in The Verandah in The Repulse Bay, Raby enlisted his friend, Hong Kong actor Carl Ng. Simon Van Damme introduced us quite a long time ago, and I’ve always loved his look, says Raby. I always wanted to make a linen shirt. With Carl’s long hair, it’s a pretty demure look and the right style that we were going for.

The evolution is interesting. This men’s swim, beach and resort brand has been a local favorite since it first hit the scene eight years ago. Lightweight, carefully designed and technical (key to men’s swimwear), Mz is best known for their classic and stylish swim shorts. This summer, they are available in two new models Distant Shores and Blue Harmony, both inspired by Hong Kong’s maritime history and nodding to this mix of East and West. Best of all, both are sustainably made from recycled plastic fabrics.

Sustainability has been at the heart of Rabys’ vision for Mz since he founded the company. He recalls that at the time, the possibilities of finding good quality recycled plastics were practically non-existent.

There wasn’t much available and the quality wasn’t good enough, Raby says, so he decided that initially the brand would donate to the Hong Kong Dolphin Conservation Society. But with plastic being one of the biggest pollutants in water, it made sense to work with this one way or another.

It was just about finding the right fabrics that met my high standards and quality, Raby says. The one we got works extremely well in water and dries quickly, and I’m very, very proud of it. The next step forward for Mz is to become even more sustainable. Raby says he hopes the brand will switch their entire line to recycled plastic by 2026. I’ve always wanted to help conserve the oceans, he explains. I have always had a deep relationship with water. My grandfather was in the navy, my father was also an avid sailor and I also grew up on the water.

Hong Kong actor Carl Ng models new Mz Mandarin shirt

Were at a time when fashion is looking to brace for the future, and this local niche men’s brand is no exception. While the ecological angle may cover some environmental bases, there have also been obvious business challenges. Raby talks about the need to downsize the team to survive during Covid and the all-important big boost of e-commerce to drive sales.

We spent more wisely and made sure we were spending correctly, mostly on e-commerce. With Asia generally slower than the West to reopen borders at this point in the pandemic, Mz’s traditional summer vacation rush shopping has obviously stalled, just as its European competitors are taking a hit. boost from the revival of western travel. Given that 80% of Mzs sales still come from Asia, the business remains dependent on the opening of this region to travel. Raby also says operating in the Hong Kong fashion industry poses challenges.

The Distant Shores swimsuit, made from recycled plastic

I always think to myself that if I had done the exact same things over the past eight years, but done it in the US or UK, this company would be way more established than it is. is now, he admits. It is definitely difficult. So would Raby ever step away to improve his competitive edge in fashion?

That’s a good question, he said. Maybe eventually. Ultimately, the company is based here and Hong Kong, obviously before the pandemic, is still a central travel and business hub and hopefully that will return to normal soon.

The Blue Harmony swimsuit, made from recycled plastic

The adaptation at this time presented Mz with several swimming or swimming situations. Although Raby was initially reluctant to follow a trend by adding face masks to the product line at the height of the pandemic, after studying how hundreds of millions of disposable masks were polluting the sea and land, he decided to bend over.

We worked with another company in Hong Kong to produce reusable masks which are also made from recycled plastic. We are now selling them all over Asia, says Raby. I guess that’s a good example of adaptation at the time.