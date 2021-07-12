Fashion retailer H&M led $ 45 million fundraising round in video discovery and commerce app Trell





LB Investments co-led the cycle, with the participation of Samsung companies and others.

and others. Trell has raised $ 62 million since its launch in 2017.

Bengaluru-based video-centric discovery platform Trell has raised $ 45 million in a Series B funding round led by financial group Mirae Asset, clothing and fashion brand H&M Group. LB Investments co-led the round, with participation from KTB Network, Samsung Ventures and Fosun RZ Capital.

Trell had raised $ 11.4 million in Series A funding in August 2020, following the growth momentum it gained after TikTok was banned in India. The discovery platform had also launched a social commerce section on its app at around the same time to allow users to view personalized product recommendations in the beauty, personal care and wellness categories. Trell, founded in August 2017 by a team of Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay alumni Pulkit Agrawal, Prashant Sachan, Arun Lodhi and NITIE alumnus Bimal Kartheek Rebba, has raised $ 62 million to date.



It will use the latest fundraiser to expand its social commerce operations by entering clothing, home care, mom and baby categories in the coming months. The startup claims to have more than 100 million downloads on its platform and more than 50 million monthly active users (MAU). Its content library offers videos in 8 regional languages ​​recording more than 20 billion monthly views, Trell said in a press release. The company is now looking to launch into six additional languages ​​and expand its presence to more than 2,000 cities and towns across India. Over the past few months, Trell has integrated more than 500 personal care and beauty brands, including Maybelline, L’Oréal and Garnier.



Publicity

"Trell has become the launching pad for many up-and-coming D2Cs [direct-to-consumer] brands and advertisers, who rely on our community of regional content creators to advertise their products and services on the platform… Our goal is to enable more than 2,000 brands to penetrate the deepest pockets of the world. countries and communicate with their potential customers through regional content creators in 2022, "said Rebba, chief operating officer and co-founder of the company. Meanwhile, Lodhi, chief technology officer and co-founder of the company, added that they are relying on their artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology and their neural networks to create the psychographic profile of the users of the customer behavior models on the platform. This enables the platform to deliver personalized content and product recommendations to customers. These developments have also led Trell to experience growth of 10 to 15 times year on year and 30% year on month since its inception, the company said.



Social commerce is still in its infancy in India, but players in this segment are growing exponentially. Earlier in May, Meesho became the first social commerce platform to enter the unicorn club. He has raised $ 515 million to date from SoftBank , FaceBook and Sequoia . DealShare, on the other hand, recently closed a $ 144 million fundraiser, bringing its total fundraising to $ 183 million to date. Its investors include Tiger Global, WestBridge Capital , Alpha Wave Incubation and Z3Partners. The other players in this segment are Glowroad, CityMall and SimSim. SEE ALSO



