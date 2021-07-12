The fashion renaissance in New York

Dear mister Fantasy, play us a tune

Something to make us all happy

More from WWD

Do anything to get us out of this gloom

Sing a song, play the guitar

Make it eye-catching.

Steve Winwood, Chris Wood, Jim Capaldi

Yes it is about time. Our country has weathered this appalling pandemic better than most, apart from our horrific death toll of 600,000. Despite this appalling statistic, we have much to be thankful for. New York now has the lowest positivity rate in the whole country. So we went back to focusing on live New York Fashion Week. Or rather, American Fashion Week, as it is now called. While we have taken the global lead in the fight against the virus, now we need to take the lead in the fashion renaissance. We have the opportunity to demonstrate our strengths, and for many reasons New York is the right city and now is the right time for our incredibly talented designers to introduce the world to the unique and new perspectives that we have always brought to. industry and therefore to the consumer.

I am a big fan of American fashion. And I’ve always thought that the best place for American brands to show the world what they’re doing is here. We have suffered an exodus in recent years which has disturbed me a lot. And there were important discussions thereafter about the weaknesses of our show programming. It was unfortunate that NYC was not then the place of choice for all American brands. But what’s happening is happening, and many designers have chosen to return to New York in September. What they considered greener pastures in previous years has turned a little brown now. The calendar will once again be filled with talent, both new and established. In addition, the week will culminate with the Mets Costume Institute Ball, an event that is now catching the eyes of the world.

As consumers move from what they need to what they want, our designers have a unique opportunity to offer them whimsy, beauty and cool, and showcase the best that America has to. to offer. Give us fashion! Real fashion. No derivative, no logo, no withdrawal into heritage and history, but novelty, positivity, daring creativity, inclusiveness and individuality. Many of the major European brands, led by conglomerates that own them, tried too much effort to be relevant, while still using the trends we’ve developed here. Clothing with huge logos and brands is not our strength. We don’t sell any product because of a name we might splash on the leg or chest. American designers who don’t fall back on direct branding, but instead push forward with design elements, are showing the world what fashion is, without saying it. They show us the way with design, don’t yell at us with words. Many of our best American designers are marked by their silhouette (Thom Browne) or their singular and unique proportions (Rick Owens) or with recycled and anti-trend smart clothes (Yeohlees collection all black in the era of feminine prints, Greg Laurens beautiful tapestries of multifaceted textiles), hard chic (brilliant juxtapositions of hard and soft R13), beautiful, feminine, boho chic (combinations of Ulla Johnsons textures and flawless consistency), and truthful, modern, evolved and luxurious, effortless street wear, (Joey Lorenzos Fear of God).

The story continues

How many American brands do you see sporting their products with oversized letters announcing who they are? Not a lot. We’re not chasing style here. We put it on. Our younger brands inspire us with their novelty and an obvious and frank indifference to global trends. And our mature brands continue to deliver modern versions of who they are and what made them sustainable. What could be more appropriate and inspiring today than new directions taken during our rediscovery that help us and guide us towards what we really want? We have all undoubtedly been changed by the pandemic, and we are teeming with recently unmet needs. What better way to express our moods and feelings than with our clothing choices? I expect NYFW tracks to be filled with creative and inspiring ideas that have sprouted from our 15 long, dark months of lockdown and isolation. And I fully expect to be excited about the innovations and new directions, distilled from the choices our recent circumstances have forced upon us and presented without looking back, but rather with unique and forward-thinking perspectives.

As the sun finally rises over our country again, NYFW should be a beacon of hope, inspiring us and putting smiles back on us. Give us the palettes and the paints to help us recreate our lives. As music drove the social revolutions of the 60s and 70s, let fashion today deliver the voices of individuality, diversity, sustainability and inclusiveness. And let it start here, in September in New York.

Gary Wassner is CEO of fashion factoring company Hilldun Corp. and chairman of Interluxe Holdings.

More than Outside view:

The outside perspective: fashion paved the way for carbon neutrality

The Outside View: Halston and Norton Simons David Mahoney

The exterior view: long live the costume