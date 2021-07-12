Why Levi’s increased prices 5% in the second quarter – Sourcing Journal

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS & Co.) May have lost $ 127 million last year, but its latest financial reports show a bright future.

Related Articles

The company saw its second-quarter net revenues jump 156% to $ 1.28 billion, leading executives to believe the numbers for the second half of fiscal 2021 will be higher than they expected. were in 2019.

Much of this optimism is due to a greater demand for denim. According to LS & Co. President and CEO Chip Bergh, strong denim and casual wear trends around the world are fueling business growth.

Sales of men’s socks are almost back to pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter and women’s socks topped second quarter 2019 revenue by 9%. Much of that growth has come from versatile styles, such as the XX Chino, up 246%, as well as looser silhouettes. Baggier cuts account for almost half of sales for men and women in the last quarter.

And the switch to loose fit is not just a victory for the denim category. “As the silhouettes of the bottom change, it also impacts the tops and shoes, and it really offers an opportunity to update people’s wardrobes,” Bergh said in a statement. conference call with investors Thursday.

Bergh noted that size fluctuations linked to the pandemic are also contributing to consumers’ willingness to shop more.

“Consumers in the United States have changed their waistlines,” he said. “And some of them are up and some are down. But anyway, it creates another reason for people to go out and update their wardrobes. “

Premiumization

Elevating the Levi’s brand is a priority for 2021. Levi’s strategically reduced markdowns and increased prices by approximately 5% in the second quarter across all geographies and channels, which represented an increase in margin rough about a point.

“Our view is you [increase] pricing when the brand resonates with consumers, not when you need it, ”said Harmit Singh, LS & Co. executive vice president and chief financial officer.

As part of the brand’s premiumization strategy, the brand’s high-profile collaborations with Valentino, Miu Miu and Denim Tears have given it access to high-end stores and features in major publications.

“Demand for our premium products remains strong and we continue to develop this business with premium retailers including Nordstrom where our products for men and women can now be found in all stores,” said Bergh.

Additionally, alternative payment methods such as PayPal and Venmo, now accepted in all US Levi’s stores, have made it easier for consumers to shop from the brand than ever before.

The company’s focus on consumer demand, coupled with its strategic partnerships and marketing, translates into a bright future. “As we look to the future, we are confident that the strength of our business will continue,” said Bergh.

Marketing campaigns

A host of expert-designed marketing campaigns for Gen Z and the Millennial consumer base are also fueling the company’s growth.

Levi’s Buy Better, Wear Longer campaign, which focuses on responsible production and starring celebrities like Jaden Smith and Emma Chamberlain, has received an “overwhelmingly positive” response. As a result of the campaign, the brand saw strong growth in the average number of daily mentions of the brand on global social platforms and a significant increase in brand awareness and purchase intention after consumers have engaged with advertising.

The brand is also committed to young people with a virtual festival that it organized on May 20, 501 day, to celebrate the anniversary of Levi’s 501 Jean. With musical performances, meaningful conversations, and DIY denim customization and repair sessions, the event generated 4 billion impressions.

TikTok has also been instrumental in captivating Gen Z. Levi’s launched its global TikTok channel and generated over 100 million views in its first six weeks on the app.