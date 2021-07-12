Fashion
Why Levi’s increased prices 5% in the second quarter – Sourcing Journal
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS & Co.) May have lost $ 127 million last year, but its latest financial reports show a bright future.
The company saw its second-quarter net revenues jump 156% to $ 1.28 billion, leading executives to believe the numbers for the second half of fiscal 2021 will be higher than they expected. were in 2019.
Much of this optimism is due to a greater demand for denim. According to LS & Co. President and CEO Chip Bergh, strong denim and casual wear trends around the world are fueling business growth.
Sales of men’s socks are almost back to pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter and women’s socks topped second quarter 2019 revenue by 9%. Much of that growth has come from versatile styles, such as the XX Chino, up 246%, as well as looser silhouettes. Baggier cuts account for almost half of sales for men and women in the last quarter.
And the switch to loose fit is not just a victory for the denim category. “As the silhouettes of the bottom change, it also impacts the tops and shoes, and it really offers an opportunity to update people’s wardrobes,” Bergh said in a statement. conference call with investors Thursday.
Bergh noted that size fluctuations linked to the pandemic are also contributing to consumers’ willingness to shop more.
“Consumers in the United States have changed their waistlines,” he said. “And some of them are up and some are down. But anyway, it creates another reason for people to go out and update their wardrobes. “
Premiumization
Elevating the Levi’s brand is a priority for 2021. Levi’s strategically reduced markdowns and increased prices by approximately 5% in the second quarter across all geographies and channels, which represented an increase in margin rough about a point.
“Our view is you [increase] pricing when the brand resonates with consumers, not when you need it, ”said Harmit Singh, LS & Co. executive vice president and chief financial officer.
As part of the brand’s premiumization strategy, the brand’s high-profile collaborations with Valentino, Miu Miu and Denim Tears have given it access to high-end stores and features in major publications.
“Demand for our premium products remains strong and we continue to develop this business with premium retailers including Nordstrom where our products for men and women can now be found in all stores,” said Bergh.
Additionally, alternative payment methods such as PayPal and Venmo, now accepted in all US Levi’s stores, have made it easier for consumers to shop from the brand than ever before.
The company’s focus on consumer demand, coupled with its strategic partnerships and marketing, translates into a bright future. “As we look to the future, we are confident that the strength of our business will continue,” said Bergh.
Marketing campaigns
A host of expert-designed marketing campaigns for Gen Z and the Millennial consumer base are also fueling the company’s growth.
Levi’s Buy Better, Wear Longer campaign, which focuses on responsible production and starring celebrities like Jaden Smith and Emma Chamberlain, has received an “overwhelmingly positive” response. As a result of the campaign, the brand saw strong growth in the average number of daily mentions of the brand on global social platforms and a significant increase in brand awareness and purchase intention after consumers have engaged with advertising.
The brand is also committed to young people with a virtual festival that it organized on May 20, 501 day, to celebrate the anniversary of Levi’s 501 Jean. With musical performances, meaningful conversations, and DIY denim customization and repair sessions, the event generated 4 billion impressions.
TikTok has also been instrumental in captivating Gen Z. Levi’s launched its global TikTok channel and generated over 100 million views in its first six weeks on the app.
Sources
2/ https://sourcingjournal.com/denim/denim-brands/levis-chip-bergh-q2-2021-price-increase-wider-fits-premiumization-290050/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]