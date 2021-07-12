Did you love Meghan Markles’ Emilia Wickstead dress? We found a similar summer style



















Catherine robinson If you liked Meghan Markles’ black Emilia Wickstead dress, we’ve found a similar style perfect for summer. This Misguided Beaded Button Shift Dress is so similar to the Duchess of Sussex’s iconic style, but it’s a fraction of the cost and features a slightly higher hem that’s perfect for the warmer months.

If you can’t get enough Meghan markle‘s style, then we have a little treat for you. We’ve found the perfect lookalike for one of her most iconic royal looks, with a perfect summer twist. MORE: Remember Meghan Markle’s Gorgeous Topshop Blouse? We found an economical version If you remember the Royal Australian Tour, you will no doubt remember the dark Emilia wickstead dress that up Prince harrythe wife of brought to Sydney to attend the ANZAC memorial? Well, Misguided came up with a very similar style, with one difference: a shorter hem that’s perfect for summer. Black skater shirt dress with dummy pearl buttons (also available in white and yellow), £ 30 / $ 38, lost BUY NOW Their black skater shirt dress features a line of faux pearls across the front and puffed sleeves, is available in sizes 8-18 and at £ 30 (or $ 38 for US buyers), it’s a total steal. It’s also available in white and canary yellow if you’re looking for something a little brighter. Now that the world is slowly opening up again and we finally have some social events on the calendar, there is a serious temptation to invest in all three colors. RELATED: Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton at Wimbledon to Princess Mary at Wembley MORE: All The Beauty Products Meghan Markle Said To Love Meghan pictured in her Emilia Wickstead Down Under dress Meghan completed her look in Australia with a black fascinator by Philip Treacy, her favorite black Tabitha Simmons ‘Millie’ slingback shoes and a black Givenchy satin clutch. The misguided version would look just as good with a pair or heels as well as some cool sneakers, or even chunky boots, as the model is wearing. It’s so versatile! We can see this is a summer wardrobe staple, so get one if you are okay – out of stock is very likely! RELATED: Ex-Husband’s Sparkling Meghan Markle Engagement Ring Is So Royal The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

