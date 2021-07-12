Marks and Spencer shares a snap of a beautiful tea dress, but customers who buy it say the same





Sometimes you just need a little push to brighten your mood, especially when the rain clouds seem to have cast a shadow over the nation. Whether it’s cooking your favorite meal or buying a bright top for the warmer days ahead, a little treat can work wonders in making you feel a little more like yourself. Marks and Spencer shared a photo of a beautiful tea dress, perfect with a jacket, or on its own if the sun decides to make an appearance this summer. READ MORE:M&S shares animal print dress but fans are obsessed with something in the south The knee-length red number, with strong 1940s vibes, cuts an elegant, feminine shape and is adorned with a white floral design. While social media loved the v-neck garment, reviewers who bought it before have said the same. Instagram insider M&S Sophie said: “I went to a photoshoot for work yesterday and it really reminded me of the joy of dressing (and helped me compile a mental shopping list for next season). “ While one fan wrote: “Charming style Sophie,” others who had purchased the dress gave clear comments. Most reviewers said the same and said it ticks a lot of the boxes. “Beautiful red floral summer dress. Fits well, beautiful material,” said one. Another added: “Lightweight fabric which makes it easy to wear. The self-tie belt allows for a perfect fit of the space. Perfect color” While one of them wrote: “I bought this for my mother for her birthday, she is a size 18, it is a cute dress. Beautiful material and very flattering on my mother’s figure, beautiful bright color.” However, some have suggested ordering a size up if you have large breasts.





“I love this really cute, easy-to-wear dress that fits well,” they said. “Good value for money, this is the sixth dress I have received from M&S in the last few weeks, they have had some really nice dresses recently. I ordered a size 14 but it was a bit tight around the top so i had a 16 so maybe order a size up. “ the Floral V-Neck Short Sleeve Mini Tea Dress is available in sizes 6 to 24 in a regular and long length. It sells for 35, but you’ll have to move quickly if you want, as some sizes are sold out.

