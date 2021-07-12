Chef Melissa King’s Style Diaries





welcome to Style Notebooks, a new series where we research the physical manifestations of our IRL wardrobe tricks. We ask our friends and taste designers to show us what they * actually * wear during the week and give a little insight into their thoughts on the current state of fashion. This week we are talking with the chef Melissa King. She’s more comfortable in sleek, androgynous pieces, think Thom Browne wing-toe boots and YSL bomber jackets, and understands the importance of a well-tailored garment. What is your style like at the moment? “My style right now is androgynous, comfy and minimal. I always go for comfy clothes above all else, so lots of flowy print shirts, sneakers, slides, and we can’t forget the midlife sweatpants. always men’s or unisex clothes, but I often have a hard time finding clothes that match my style and body. I try to look for more fitted silhouettes and brands or to have suitable items to my proportions. I try to keep things effortless and easy going. “ Day 1 : “I’m a creature of comfort, so when it comes to shoes I live in slides. These Gucci slides are my favorite. I wear them to cocktails and at home in joggers because they are suitable for any occasion. I run on my YSL plush jacket when I’m on the go but still want a clean, stylish look. “ Buy the look: Do you have a favorite outfit formula or do you prefer to change it up when you get dressed? “I like having a solid set of shoes and jackets. I feel these accents brighten up a basic outfit and take it to the next level. Living in San Francisco, you should always have a sturdy jacket handy for the day. layer when the fog comes in. I also like to incorporate pops of color, prints or the occasional texture to show a little personality. “ Day 2: “I like a good, printed, flowing button-down shirt made of a light and airy material. I like to put on these kinds of shirts for a look that is both playful and elegant and pair them with my Thom Browne boots when I go out to a nice dinner with friends. I like a crisp, fitted figure that doesn’t look too forced, so I’m choosing my baggy pants to help balance things out. “ What energy are you bringing to your ensembles this summer? What are you looking forward to wearing? “I am obsessed with printed, light and flowing shirts and always look forward to wearing them in the summer or all year round, especially living in California. I have been into floral and animal prints and layered them on. under my leather jackets. I’m also looking forward to wearing more of my woven slides, terrycloth shorts and camp-style shirts in the summer. ” Day 3: “I often kiss denim over denim, especially when it comes to vintage. I think everyone needs a denim jacket in their wardrobe. It’s a game-changer for any one. outfit. I’ve had these denim shorts for years; where the pockets wear out and the edges fray. I like to wear my shorts with high-top sneakers. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coveteur.com/melissa-king-style-diaries The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos