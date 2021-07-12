Fashion tips for wearing your saree in style





Always fascinated by the fact that celebrities achieve these saree looks effortlessly. From their airport appearances to red carpets, sarees are a hit in the city of garlands. It has always been an essential part of every wardrobe. Elegance and versatility are the perfect words to describe this magnificent garment. From playful and abstract prints to chic monotone patterns, sarees are a perfect choice for any occasion. Whether it’s a puja ceremony or an intimate family reunion, sleek and classy sarees are a great way to accentuate any outfit. And these tips are the best way to pull off your saree in style. Swirlster chooses sarees for you (566 ratings and 2,436 reviews) (81 ratings and 450 reviews) (405 ratings and 1,791 reviews) Get Your Saree Game On With These Tips These tips are great for getting the right saree look 1. Choose the right fabric for the season The season affects our style and therefore choosing the right fabric will always accentuate your style each season. For events and formal parties, you can always go for fabrics like cotton as they need more maintenance, but for regular wear, go for fabrics like chiffon, georgette and more because they do not wrinkle easily and are light, which makes them easier to transport 2. Choose the perfect blouse with the design When it comes to blouses, all you need is the right print or pattern. We mean the style part. The right blouse is essential to take your look from zero to one hundred. If you like to keep it simple then go for monochrome patterns and looks are they trending right now and if you like to be a bit more with your sartorial choices go for playful patterns, voluminous sleeves and much more that can accentuate your see. 3. Choose your color theme carefully Color plays an important role in our clothing choices. Ethnic clothing is always colorful and glamorous. Pastel ombre shades are the trend these days and if you want to go for a colorful option, you can definitely give it a try. You can also keep it simple with classic tones like gold, browns, champagne and many more. You can well accessorize your look with your choice of jewelry. 4. Access the right way Accessories have always been an alluring part of any ensemble. As much as we adore our pearls, it’s time to color ourselves with our jewelry choices too. With golden tones and classic colors, you can always choose your timeless rubies and emeralds as the safest option. With your bright pastel colors, you can pair it with a heavy pair of jhumkas or any type of earrings and hand accessories. 5. The drape enhances the entire appearance Just like your favorite celebrities like Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty, you can kill off the perfect saree look with the right drape. Be playful when it comes to draping, depending on the occasion. You need to tie the saree neatly first, then go for any style of draping like pallu or lehenga style as you like. To browse more fashion products, click here Warning: The Swirlster Picks team is writing about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

