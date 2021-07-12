Boden summer range – New Boden midi dresses





The warmer weather reminded us of our summer wardrobes. If you’re on the hunt for your latest summer outfits, like a floral midi dress or maxi skirt, look no further than the latest summer take on Boden. The brand has shown fans Instagram previews of some of its new summer lines and everyone is loving it. The hero product? The Addie linen midi dress. Boden shared an image of the dress on Instagram, warning “we expect to be out of stock.” This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. It’s easy to believe that this dress won’t be in stock for a long time. Fans love it, commenting on the post that the dress is “gorgeous.” We couldn’t agree more. We love the distinctive floral print, V-neck, and fit and flare shape that will suit any figure. Plus, balloon sleeves are so trendy for this summer. The Addie midi dress is made of linen, which makes it luxurious and elegant while being breathable. Available in sizes 6 to 22, it costs £ 150. Earth Addie Linen Midi Dress, Boden, £ 150 Earth

boden.fr A few other dresses from Boden’s new summer collection also caught our attention. This pink striped dress is cut just above the knee and has a very flattering shape. It’s designed to be fun and summery yet stylish, and we love the puffed sleeves. Puff-sleeve cotton dress, Boden, £ 95 Earth

boden.fr The blazer sleeve maxi dress is another gorgeous option for anyone who prefers their sundresses to touch the floor. We love its delicate floral design, ruffled skirt and long, flowing sleeves. Long jacket-sleeve dress, Boden, £ 120 Earth

boden.fr Or, the Bernadette cotton midi dress is an extremely popular item on the site that is selling quickly. Act fast to adopt this bright, fit and flare style with gorgeous detailing, a hemmed skirt and flowing sleeves. Earth Bernadette cotton midi dress, Boden, £ 110 Earth

