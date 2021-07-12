Scrub Coveralls Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type, Fabric Type and Distribution Channel – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN – (COMMERCIAL THREAD)–The “Cleaning Clothing Market Forecast to 2028 – Impact of COVID-19 and Global Analysis by Product Type, Fabric Type and Distribution Channel” report was added to ResearchAndMarkets.com offer.

The global cleaning suit market was valued at US $ 21,722.45 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US $ 39,253.71 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% in 2020-2028.

Scouring suits are widely used in the medical and healthcare industries. Coveralls are basically hygienic clothing used by surgeons, doctors, nurses, and other workers involved in patient care in hospitals, clinics, and the like. Now, these suits are worn by many hospital staff.

Their use has also been extended outside of hospitals as well as to places where it might appear possible that clothes carry infectious agents. The cleaning suits market offers huge potential and customer base for the cleaning suit market players as doctors, medical equipment and even patients are concerned about infectious diseases that can spread in hospitals.

Based on product type, the scrub coveralls market is segmented into women scrub coveralls, men scrub suits, and unisex scrub suits. In 2020, the segment of scrub suits for women accounted for the largest share of the market. Women’s cleaning suits are the loose suits worn by surgeons and assistants in an operating room.

Usually the costume is a two-piece garment made of a cotton fabric in the color green. Scrubs are mandatory protective clothing that helps keep cross-contamination to a minimum. Women are very fashion conscious when it comes to choosing casual or business attire. They are seen to be demanding while selecting the scrub combinations that suit them. There are a number of types and colors of scrub suits for women that can be chosen.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in the coming years. Increasing demand for cleaning suits mainly from the medical industry is fueling market growth in the region. In addition, growing health concerns and growing awareness of protection against germs and microorganisms are driving the demand for cleaning suits from medical personnel in this region.

The scrub suits play a crucial role as many microorganisms are present on the parts of the body even after continuing the sterilization process and strict hygiene. Therefore, surgeons and other personnel use these combinations to prevent the transmission of infections during surgery. Hence, the growth of the medical and healthcare industry is driving the growth of the cleaning suits market in Asia-Pacific.

The current COVID-19 pandemic has changed the status of the cleaning suit industry. The epidemic has distorted operational efficiency and disrupted value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international borders. However, in the midst of the pandemic, the demand for cleaning suits has increased around the world due to growing health awareness as well as growing awareness of protection against microbial infections.

However, the emphasis on just-in-time production is hampering the growth of the cleaning suit market. On the other hand, the growing importance of protecting workers and patients from nosocomial infections and the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 would propel the demand for cleaning suits during the forecast period.

Additionally, several companies have come forward to support the growing demand for cleaning suits during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, effective measures taken by various associations, such as Industrial Fabrics Association International, supported by positive government initiatives to protect frontline healthcare workers are expected to generate demand for cleaning suits in the years to come. In addition, the large investments of leading companies in the development of advanced products is another factor supporting the growth of the market.

Charismatic marks; Adar Medical Uniforms, LLC .; Med Couture; Barco uniforms; Enamored scrubs; Maevn uniforms; Jaanuu, Inc .; Cowboy Jungle, Inc. (Wonderwink); Son of life; and Figs, Inc. are among the major players operating in the global cleaning suit market.

Main topics covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key points to remember

3. Research methodology

4. Landscape of scrub costume market

4.1 Market overview

4.2 PEST analysis

4.3 Expert advice

5. Body Scrub Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market drivers

5.1.1 Growing Demand for Scrub Suits Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

5.1.2 Rapid developments in the health sector

5.2 Market restrictions

5.2.1 Growing Demand for Disposable Scrub Coveralls is expected to hamper the Scrub Coveralls Market

5.3 Market opportunities:

5.3.1 Innovations in scrub combinations

5.4 Future trends:

5.4.1 Growing Demand for Comfortable Workwear for Healthcare Professionals

5.5 Impact analysis of conductors and stresses

6. Scrub Suits – Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Scrub Suits Market Overview

6.2 Global Cleaning Clothing Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market positioning – Ranking of global market players

7. Scrub Coveralls Market Analysis – By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Cleaning Clothing Market, by Product Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Women’s scrub combinations

7.4 Men’s scrub suits

7.5 Unisex scrub suits

8. Scrub Coveralls Market Analysis – By Fabric Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Cleaning Clothing Market, by Fabric Type (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Cotton

8.4 Polyester

8.5 Elastane

8.6 Rayon

8.7 Mixtures

9. Scrub Coveralls Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Cleaning Clothing Market, by Distribution Channel (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Mass merchandisers

9.4 Specialized stores

9.5 Online

10. Scrub Coveralls Market – Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

11. Overview – Impact of COVID-19

11.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the cleaning clothing market

12. Company profiles

Charismatic marks

BARCO UNIFORMS

Adar Medical Uniforms, LLC

MAEVN UNIFORMS

Loving scrubs

Jaanuu, Inc

With Couture

Wonderwink

FIGURES, INC

Son of life

For more information on this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ln8l0