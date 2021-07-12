Hina Khan is one of those rare actresses who not only surprises everyone with her appearance on screen but also off screen. She has an incredible taste for fashion.

Hina Khan Stuns In A Tie-Dye Pink Chiffon Mini Dress

Recently the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the actress posted beautiful photos of herself on her Instagram account. In these photos, she was wearing a pink tie-dye chiffon dress. The dress also had puffed sleeves and the lower part consisted of tiny ruffles. The gathered mini dress made the look chic and light.

She kept the look simple by wearing small diamond earrings and dainty rings on both of her hands. She completed this research by keeping her hair loose and makeup minimal.

On the job front, Hina Khan was last seen in the Baarish Ban Jaana song from the album alongside Shaheer Shaikh and Patthar wargi alongside Tanmay Ssingh.

