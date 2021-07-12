Wimbledon 2021: Best fashion moment and celebrity sightings





With Wimbledon officially over for 2021, there is a lot to look back on and enjoy. From Ash Barty becomingonly the second Indigenous woman to win Wimbledon with endless celebrity views, there’s a lot to take away from the world-class tournament. But given that last year’s event was called off due to the pandemic, all eyes were also on the short side style. And while players must adhere to Wimbledon’s all-white fashion rule, those who attended games as spectators had carte blanche in what they wore as long as it went well with the strawberries and cream, well. sure. Kate Middleton, tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, joined the celebrities in the stands. And while she was one of the many royals attending the event,the British institution is known for hosting prominent celebrities impeccably dressed inEmma Watson’s all-white Ralph Lauren suit in 2018atThe futuristic sunglasses of Princesses Margaret in 1968. Whatever the circumstances, the fashion at Wimbledon is excellent every year and this time around was no exception. Below we’ve rounded up all of the best fashion moments and famous faces that showed up at Wimbledon 2021.



Kate Middleton wearing a pink belted Beulah dress andnude square heel shoes by Aldo.

Lady Amelia Windsor wearing a cherry print dress and gold jewelry.

Bridgertonstar Phoebe Dynevor in aolive self portrait dresswith white sandals.

Actress Kathryn Newton in Ralph Lauren.

Priyanka Choprain a flowing patterned dress and matching blanket.

Kate Middleton wore an emeraldEmilia Wickstead green dressandJimmy Choo white pumps.

Princess Beatrice housed her baby bump in a polka dot dress with puffed sleeves with her husbandEdoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlanwore a durable Stella McCartney dress.

Alexa Chung ina camel Ralph Lauren look with a shiny top,with The snakeby Jenna Coleman ina Ralph Lauren gingham dress and pointy stiletto heels.

FKA Twigswore a chic white pantsuit.

David Beckham wearing a white and navy Ralph Lauren suit.

Nicola coughlanwearing a camel shirt dress with black mules and a matching bag.

Hannah and Eddie Redmayne,with Eddie wearing a cream Ralph Lauren suit.

Tom cruise in a navy three-piece suit with actress Hayley Atwell, who wore a floral dress with a white coat and cherry red accessories.

Sienna millerin a blue and white striped jumpsuit with matching shoes and a cream colored handbag.

Poppy Delevingnewearing a white halter neck jumpsuit with black contrast trim.

Mike and Zara Tindall,accessorized with Fairfax & Favor and coordinated in navy, white and baby blue hues.

Arlo Parkes ina Ralph Lauren blazer over a printed top.

Billie Piper in an all-white suit with knee-length shorts.

Pixie Lott Ina gingham Philosophy mini dress and mustard sandals.

