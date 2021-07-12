Fashion
Up to 50% off Myer, $ 200 off Kathmandu
Year-end sales may be officially over, but you wouldn’t know by looking at the great deals on offer this week.
Some of our larger retailers still offer plenty of discounts on a wide range of items, including Myer, who are running a four-day winter frenzy sale, household goods retailer lodge with up to 71% discount on kitchen products and Sheridan and Canningval both offer significant discounts.
Amazon Australia has a lot of everyday items at a reduced price, Harris scarf organizes an inventory sale and To catch has 20 percent off children’s toys.
Among the best offers are up to 50% off kitchen utensils at Myer, $ 200 off Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute + and 30% off women’s fleece at Cotton activated.
Read on for our roundup of the best deals on offer across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, electronics, and food.
As always, please note: Prices are correct and products are in stock at the time of posting. We’ll do our best to keep this story up to date, but please be aware that products change quickly during sales events.
FASHION
To catch
Save 50% on Kathmandu Epiq Women’s Hooded Puffer Jacket
This best-selling puffer jacket is made from pure recycled ripstop polyester; RDS (Responsible Down Standard) certified duck down padding. Normally $ 399.98, you can currently get it for $ 199.98 (a savings of $ 200!).
Myer
Save up to 40% on women’s clothing
More, 30% off the original price of men’s fashion, including Calvin klein, Lacoste, New balance, Puma, and the incomparable Levi’s.
Save 25% on full-priced MJ Bale clothing and accessories
If you are used to these pieces, you will already know that I worked for this Australian brand of men’s clothing. Although no longer on the payroll, I will always recommend Mr. J. Bale to every man who asks (and those who don’t), because of their quality and price. I will try to get my husband into the olive Wyatt jacket and pants, now over half the price. This offer is only valid until Thursday July 15th.
This offer is valid until Thursday July 15th.
Countryside road
Save 20% on already discounted items
Cotton activated
Save 30% on women’s fleece
Hand on my heart, I carry Cotton On Casual Lifestyle Hoodie while I’m typing this. Made from a blend of ethically sourced cotton and recycled polyester, it is not only extremely soft and warm, but also comfortable to wear, knowing that Cotton On does what it can to minimize the impact on the skin. ‘environment. None in your size? Find different styles of fleece here.
Need new face masks? 100 percent of the product of these empower young people through quality education and access to health care – good for you, good for others
Town beach
Take advantage of a range of discounts on clothing for men, women and children
Mytheresa
Save an extra 20% on select sale styles, discount applied at checkout
ELECTRONIC
Save 15% on ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T8 +
A robot vacuum cleaner to make your life easier, for $ 200 off? Yes please. This offer is valid until Sunday July 18.
Pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED
A few days ago the Nintendo Switch OLED has become available for pre-order. For $ 539, you can find out all about the next generation of Nintendo Switches here, or pre-order now. here.
Save 15% on Soundcore Life A2 NC True Wireless Earphones
Soundcore’s affordable electronics make high-tech devices accessible to everyone – and now their A2 noise-canceling wireless headphones are reduced by an additional $ 19.50.
Save 37% on RENPHO Muscle Massage Gun
For a pistol to stand out among the many listed on Amazon, you know it has to be quite remarkable – and remarkable. RENPHO massage gun is. The best-selling electric massager on Amazon, this deep tissue massager has 20 adjustable speeds and is less than 63.5dB at its fastest level (just above the volume of a normal conversation).
Save 33.3% on RENPHO C3 Deep Tissue Muscle Massager
Save on the Lavina Mini Massage Gun, Now $ 54.82
Plus your best bookmark this page. We’re talking about at least 50 percent off some products, all the time; You can not be wrong.
AMAZON PRIME TEST
Myer
Save 14% on the Hyperice Hypervolt PLUS Percussion Massager
Save 20% on Bose 700 noise canceling headphones
Equipped with 11 levels of noise cancellation ranging from eliminating all sound to accounting for ambient noise, these popular Bose headphones now cost $ 479 (a savings of $ 120).
This offer ends Sunday July 25.
HOME ITEMS
Dyson
Save up to $ 200 on exclusive vacuums and air purifiers
Finally, make the investment and get the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute + for $ 899 (a savings of $ 200), and the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool air purifier for $ 694 (vs. $ 899).
lodge
Save an extra 20% on discounted kitchen utensils with “FRENZY20”
Sheridan
Save 30% when you buy two or more items
This offer expires Sunday July 18.
Emma sleeping
Save up to 40% on the Emma Original mattress for new customers
Save up to 79% plus free shipping
Harris scarf
Save on a selection of clothing for women, men, manchester, electrics and more.
Our tip? Discover the range of top rated air fryers, now on sale.
Attitude
Sleep safely for 30 nights
Emma sleeping
Save up to 40% on the Emma Original mattress for new customers
TOYS
Myer
Save 25% on select LEGO themes
I just finished building the LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty last weekend, and confirm – it’s as good a build as it looks. Usually $ 149.99, you can currently get this bad boy (or, woman, so to speak) for $ 119.99.
This offer ends Sunday July 18.
Save 20% on popular toy brands
Food and drink
Marley Spoon
Save $ 125 on the first five boxes
Having dinner
Save $ 80 on the first four boxes
Vinomofo
Save up to 75% off the retail price of wine bottles
BEAUTY
Zipporah
Save up to 50% on select beauty product purchases
Paula’s choice
Save on a selection of popular skin care kits
SEXUAL WELL-BEING
Love honey
Save up to 70% on select sexual wellness products site-wide
