Day By Day Diego Marquez Establishes Diego-Go Fashion Brand – WWD
MILAN – The pandemic has forced many designers to press pause and reset, in the face of turbulent economic prospects as well as challenges of creativity.
Diego Marquez, co-founder of the trendy contemporary brand Au Jour Le Jour, which gained a large following in the mid-2010s, is hitting the road solo with the launch of a new fashion project for spring 2022 called Diego-Go.
The brand was created in tandem with his business partner Massimiliano Lanza, a web designer and art director who had little to do with the fashion world but played a central role in convincing Marquez to take the plunge. in this endeavor, while the Anima group, based in Milan, helps the creator. and Lanza set of operations.
Marquez explained that the Au Jour Le Jour brand has been on hold since the last collection introduced for spring 2020 and time will tell if he and his business partner Mirko Fontana will ever take over the brand they founded in 2010.
While taking a step back from the fashion world, Marquez has spent time reflecting on his background and origins, as well as how he envisions a fashion brand today. “I felt like the fashion world dominated by marketing and digital principles no longer represented me,” Marquez said.
During the lockdown, he also wrote a book retracing his parents’ journey from Chile to Italy in the 1970s, which made him “rediscover my origins, the culture embedded there, which I had always considered. not so cool “.
Based in Milan, Marquez brought the colorful and cheerful spirit of Latin culture to the fashion item he cherishes most, both personally and professionally: a well-designed shirt, which he described as a piece of clothing. sensual for men and women.
Working a selection of premium materials including Oxford cotton, poplin and silky-touch viscose, the shirts come in three fits, each cut in short-sleeved and long-sleeved versions.
“There is a raw and emotional aesthetic to the collection, drawn from the ‘barrio’ lifestyle,” explained Marquez, who partnered with Spanish illustrator Ana Villegas to create the original characters – each with names drawn from it. from Latin lexicon, such as Lola, Pepe, Miguel, Ramona – which appear on shirts almost as if they came from a sketchbook, he said. “They’re the nuts in every family,” Marquez enthused, calling the group “Familia Desastre”.
Celebrating Mediterranean iconography, which is also part of its past, other styles feature engravings of anthropomorphic crabs and lobsters, as well as illustrated scenes of seaside cityscapes with houses and villas in pop hues, the latter inspired from the island of Pantelleria, Italy. .
Realizing the need to give the brand commercial viability, he has also developed a range of pajama-style shirts and shorts embellished with hand-drawn stripes or giant initials, for “a quieter fashion crowd. “, did he declare.
Although conceived as a brand for men, Marquez felt that it could appeal to women as well, by de facto launching the spring 2022 collection as a gender-neutral offering while being strongly adapted to a specific target: men in the fashion industry. 40s looking for a special piece to wear. He has admitted to being the epitome of the customers he expects to wear his Diego-Go designs.
Positioned in the advanced contemporary market, the collection sells for between 270 euros and 400 euros, and is wholesaled in the Milanese Cicerchia showroom. Marquez said the responses from buyers have been encouraging so far, especially as the sales campaign will run until the end of September, to tap into the women’s market.
Following an unusual path, the creator confessed that he was also aiming to launch a dishwashing capsule bearing the same graphics and illustrations as on the clothes, “capitalizing on this category which is booming in the aftermath of the blockages”, he said. -he declares. Marquez is also committed to expanding into eyewear in due course.
“It’s a lifestyle brand that we can definitely have fun with,” he said.
