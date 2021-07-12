Local business / In brief | News, Sports, Jobs

Free fries with the new McDonald’s program

McDonald’s announced on Tuesday the launch of MyMcDonald’s Rewards with an option to earn free fries, 1 million reward points for 66 people and the winning lifetime free fries prize.

To enter, download the McDonald’s app, register for MyMcDonald’s Rewards and add the offer for medium fries to your cart.

Sixty-six fans, one for each year of McDonald’s history, will score 1 million MyMcDonald’s Rewards points. One person will win free fries for life by explaining why they are the most loyal McDonald’s fan on Twitter Tuesday, tagging @McDonalds and including #MyMcDonaldsFanContest and your country of origin.

For more details, visit MyMcDonaldsFanContest.com.

TravisMathew opens in Wailea stores

TravisMathew, a men’s clothing and golf apparel store, has opened its first store in South Maui at The Shops at Wailea.

In addition to offering t-shirts, shorts, button-down shirts and golf polo shirts, the 1,965-square-foot boutique will also feature old-fashioned arcade games and a glass ping-pong table, as well as two televisions for guests to watch sporting events. while they are shopping.

“TravisMathew brings a new dynamic to The Shops at Wailea,” Diana Whitt, managing director and vice president property manager of The Shops at Wailea, said in a press release last month. “This brand brings so much to men’s clothing and the entire shopping experience. We believe it will be a real hit with our target customers. “

TravisMathew is located in stores near Quiksilver and in the place of what was once The Walking Company. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Sunday.

“We couldn’t be happier to open a new store in Hawaii”, said Ryan Ellis, CEO of TravisMathew. “Not only will we be carrying our full product line – from golf to lifestyle and vacation clothing, but the store will also exclusively carry Hawaii State capsule products from our Destinations collection.”

For more information, visit www.theshopsatwailea.com.

Kihei Caffe opens a new spot in Lahaina

Kihei Caffe recently added a location in West Maui, offering quirky dishes like loco moco, pork fried rice, banana and macadamia nut pancakes and more.

Located at Lahaina Gateway in the same lot as Moku Roots, Teddy’s Bigger Burgers, Island Cream Co., Foodland Farms and others, Kihei Caffe Lahaina will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Lahaina Gateway location marks the first expansion of the 4,374 square foot restaurant, which opened in 1998 and was named “Best Breakfast in Maui” for 10 consecutive years by MauiTime.

“We are delighted to welcome an iconic Maui restaurant to Lahaina Gateway”, said Diana Whitt, Managing Director and Vice President of Property Management. “The addition of Kihei Caffe Lahaina is part of our ongoing Lahaina Gateway revitalization, and we are proud to continue to expand our dining offerings with this local Maui resident and longtime visitor favorite.”

For more information, visit www.lahainagateway.com.

Andaz Maui’s Ilikai Villas Completed

The ‘Ilikai Villas at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, which includes 18 three-bedroom villas and one penthouse villa, have been completed, WCIT Architecture announced.

The first guests were greeted in May, and the property is set for a “Busy summer season” according to a press release last month. Villas are available as individual units or as adjacent units on each floor for larger groups and families.

“It was a unique experience to design under the challenges that the pandemic presented to us – from having to do a virtual mock-up room to handling material and shipping delays – but in the end we are proud of what we were able to deliver. ” said Larry Cunha, senior vice president of WCIT.

The design was inspired by the ‘elepaio (native flycatcher believed to be an incarnation of the goddess Lea, from which Wailea takes her name),’ uala (sweet potato grown in the Midlands of Paeahu’s Ahupua’a) and rock forms found at Mokapu Beach, facing the Andaz.

Each 2,000 square foot villa features a large open plan living room, bedrooms, dining area, and kitchen with ocean views. The three-bedroom penthouse villa measures 4,400 square feet.

On the upper level is a glass bottom swimming pool, a large barbecue area and an outdoor fire pit.

Reservations can be made via www.andazmaui.com or by phone at 573-1234.

The oceanic center launches the Kamaaina plan

The Maui Ocean Center launched the annual Na Hoa Kai (Ocean Friend) membership for residents of Hawaii on July 4.

Annual membership includes year-round unlimited entry, 15% discount on Maui Ocean Treasures purchases (excluding Pandora and sale items), and 20% discount at Seascape Restaurant and Reef Cafe (excluding alcohol and tips).

Membership also includes a free reusable Maui Ocean Treasures bag, SEA-News electronic subscription, exclusive pre-invitations and early purchase privileges for special events and a one-time 20% discount on general admission rates. additional (non-kamaaina rate) for a maximum of two people.

For members traveling to the continental US, there is discounted entry to select US-based aquariums and zoos available before August 1.

The price of the annual Kamaaina membership will be $ 75 per adult (13-64 years old), $ 60 per child (4-12 years old) and $ 65 per adult (65 years and over). An ohana flex pass, which includes two adults (13 and over) and two interchangeable children (4-12), is also available for $ 240, with additional children at $ 45 per child.

Hawaii residents must provide valid state government identification in order to receive the Kamaaina membership award. For more information, visit mauioceancenter.com/membership.

New Kahului branch for Finance Factors

Finance Factors, Hawaii’s largest deposit-taking financial services lending company, and its sister company Finance Insurance, opened a newly renovated Kahului branch and business office last week.

The new Finance Factors Kahului Center, located at 27 S. Puunene Ave., serves clients of the old branch and nearby commercial office at 140 Hoohana Street.

“In these difficult times, we are even more determined to deliver exceptional customer experiences in all of our branches in Hawaii,” said Rob Nelson, president of Finance Factors. “We have served the Maui community for over 60 years and through our knowledgeable and friendly branch employees, we continue to provide high quality service with improved health and safety procedures.”

Finance Factors’ new Kahului branch will continue to offer all Finance Factors products, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit and mortgages. Finance Insurance continues to offer life, health and non-life insurance products.

Construction of the center, which was purchased by Finance Factors in October 2016, began in 2019. The original bank safe that was on the property has been preserved and remains a design feature of the branch. There is still room for another tenant in the new center.