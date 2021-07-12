20 minutes with: famous celebrity and fashion photographer Albert Watson

Text size





Scottish photographer Albert watson has spent the past 50 years shooting for the stars. A master of celebrity portrayal, he has created some of the most iconic snapshots of the pop culture era, capturing Jack Nicholson, David Bowie and Prince at the peak of their careers.

Watson is also a renowned fashion photographer, having produced over 100 covers for Vogue, capturing Kate Moss and Christy Turlington throughout the 1990s. Now Watson, who is 79, is at the center of a sprawling retrospective presented at the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta, which runs through September 5. Albert Watson: the light behind the lens presents 50 of his most renowned photographs of the past 40 years. He also published a book on June 8 titledAlbert Watson: creating photographs, which offers smart advice for today’s photographers.

Watson made his debut in his hometown of Edinburgh, where he studied graphic design and film, then turned to photography after moving to Los Angeles in 1970. Watson speaks from his home in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood. Steve Jobs’ York, surrealism and what makes for a stunning magazine cover.

The retrospective “Albert Watson: The Light Behind the Lens” at the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta, which runs until September 5th. SCAD FASH Fashion Museum + Film





PENTA: Your new book Creation of photographs helps people take better photos. Why did you decide to write the book?

Albert Watson: I did a few MasterClass workshops and found it interesting to teach basic photography. They wanted to know how I made this photo or this photo, my philosophy is to take a photo. It’s my approach and how I go about taking photos. So it’s educational.

What led you to celebrity portraits?

My wife got a teaching job in Los Angeles and I was in her care, we had two kids. In a few months, I was working as a photographer. Back in Los Angeles in the 1970s, to be successful you were doing magazine covers, fashion, portraits, insurance ads, catalogs, and car photos, a bit of everything. I did that from 1970 to 1974, when I started filming in Los Angeles for New York magazines, then I opened a studio in New York and went back and forth. At that time, I was doing more fashion.

How was the shooting of David Bowie?

In 1998, 20 years after moving to New York, Bowie called me to do a magazine shoot. I had a few ideas, he brought props and we did the shoot. It was sort of the emphasis on the surrealist-influenced portrait.

Who is your favorite surrealist artist?

I like Man Ray, Ren Magritte and a lot of Salvador Dalis ideas, but not so much his drawings. I also like the Dadaists. When I made my first book Cyclops, it’s something that I borrowed and adapted to my work. Let’s give it a surreal touch is an approach I take in some of my shoots.

Portrait of Alfred Hitchcock by Watson. Courtesy of Albert Watson





How did you get such an iconic shot of Alfred Hitchcock?

It was in 1973 in Los Angeles for the Christmas issue of Harpers Bazaar. Hitchcock was showing off his talents as a gourmet chef and shared a goose recipe with the magazine. I did a shoot to illustrate this story. This photo was taken in his office at Universal Studios. He had a conference room, where this was shot with simple lighting. This shoot helped me believe in myself, it inspired me. As I like to say: inspiration is a bit like wind in the sails. It helps you move forward and can give you a different perspective.

How do you know when you have a good portrait? Is there a recipe?

It comes down to experience. In the past, you could take 100 shots to get a portrait. Now it’s only 30 or 40 shots. A photo I took of Steve Jobs was used for the cover of his book, Steve Jobs: the exclusive biography, and the main image of his death, his memory. I took this shot in just 25 photos.

What was it like photographing Steve Jobs in 2006?

He was supposed to arrive at 10 am and I knew he would be on time. He was that kind of guy. At 9:55 am, his PR manager came down and said to me: I just want you to know that Steve hates photographers. He just wanted to let me know. I was sad about it, but there was nothing I could do about it. I was there to photograph him. I told Steve Jobs when he arrived: I know I got you for an hour, but I think I can do it in half an hour. He was so happy to make up that half hour. It’s great, he said, I’m so busy.

“Albert Watson: Creating Photographs.” Courtesy of Albert Watson





Did he relax?

Yes, from that point on he was really nice to me. When I showed him the Polaroid he looked at it and said, Wow, this is one of the best pictures ever of me. I thought he was just nice. Years later, [Apple CEO]

Tim Cook called the studio to ask for the photo I took of Steve Jobs. He said they needed it immediately. I sent the shot. That night my phone rang and Steve Jobs passed away that day they used that shot as a commemorative shot in 2011.

Who is your favorite muse of all time, your favorite person to photograph?

Jack Nicholson. I often photographed him, we got along very well. Always fun, always good to do it, always happy to see me. He loves the experience of being photographed and has always appreciated my enthusiasm.

When photographing celebrities, are you always trying to reveal something real about who they are?

I often tell young photographers, your best weapon in your own arsenal is your own personality. It’s not the camera, it’s how you are with that person. If you are photographing Steve Jobs or Al Pacino, you are doing some excellent research beforehand. When you come in to do this shoot, you really want to have done your research; know where they were born, how they started and their work. It allows you to get closer to the person. People respect that when they see you’ve done your homework. That’s what makes them open up and makes for a great shot.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.