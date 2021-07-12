Hard-hitting questions, beautiful dresses, extraordinary talent reigns

There were 23 participants in the Miss Kansas 2021 pageant which took place July 8, 9 and 10 in Pratt. The 2021 Miss Kansas crown, scarf and title were won by Kansas State University student Miss Augusta Taylor Clark from St. John.

The top 11 semi-finalists named in the 2021 competition included fan favorite Dakota Derstein, Miss Santa Fe from Dodge City. The other ten most important people were Marissa Hernandez of Miss Sedgwick County (Wichita); Regan Smith, Miss Meadowlark (Overland Park); Candace Sweetwood, Miss Chisholm Trail (Arkansas City); Ayanna Hensley, Miss Boot Hill (Dodge City); Clark; Katherine Wurzer, Miss Wichita (Wichita); Emily Rugg, Miss Air Capital (Greensburg); Courtney Wages, Miss Emerald City (Wichita); Alexandra Adkins, Miss South Centra (Wichita); and Paige Harding, Miss Heart of Kansas (Dodge City).

The top five finalists named on Saturday were Hernandez, Hensley, Clark, Wages and Adkins.

In addition to the sold-out public seats, the competition was webcast across the country on all three competition nights. A special documentary team was on hand throughout the event, filming footage that will be part of an in-depth look at how Miss America empowers young women. The Kansas and Michigan states competitions were chosen as hosts for this documentary, which, when completed, will premiere at the 2021 Miss America pageant in the fall.

At the 2021 Miss Kansas pageant, there were many hours of preparation for the show’s events which took place over three evenings of extravagance in the Dennis Lesh auditorium at Pratt Community College, all produced by the former title holder. of Miss Kansas Hannah Wagner who wore the crown in 2015.

“I haven’t missed a Miss Kansas since my own coronation six years ago,” said Wagner, who has produced the series in recent years. “If there’s a year that the Miss Kansas contenders have to work hard to win that crown, it’s good this year. We have three short days to make it perfect for the nation.”

Wagner said Kansas is one of the few states to still include a track in its competition and state show, and continues to enjoy phenomenal support from the community and sponsors from a wide area.

“You all have to understand how lucky you are to be here with an incredible state organization,” she told the contestants at a welcoming ceremony Wednesday of competition week.

After the first round of the competition on Thursday, July 8, the preliminary talent and interview winners from the bands Kappa and Sigma were Hernandez, Miss Sedgwick County, who won the stage interview and the social impact initiative portion of the program. ; and Wages, Miss Emerald City, who won the talent round with a tap routine.

Hernandez, from Garden City, chose the STEM Platform for Women, emphasizing math and science education opportunities for women to create a future of equality. She is a student at Kansas State University and was named one of the five finalists on Saturday, finishing second overall.

Salaries, from Wichita, is a graduate of Wichita State University. Shetap danced her way to a win in the preliminary evening, as well as in the top five of the overall standings on Saturday with a “Empowered Women” theme, taking 3rd place overall.

The winners of Friday’s Kappa and Sigma groups in the interview and talent contests were Sierra Marie Bonn, Miss Southwest, who won the interview portion of the evening, and Clark, Miss Augusta, who brought down the house during the talent contest with her catchy drum performance for “That Means Nothing.”

Bonn, originally from El Dorado, is a graduate of Wichita State University which promotes education for women and adolescents with its “Let’s Go Deep STEAM Ahead” platform. counter that, even with today’s trillion-dollar tech industry, American teens seem to lack critical thinking and collaborative skills that could be tackled by school systems providing better-funded, more up-to-date educational resources.

Bonn also won a financial award for being the top non-finalist, winner of a global interview, as well as a Centennial Club award, and she was named the first recipient of the Social Impact Initiative.

Harding, Miss Heart of Kansas, won second place in the Social Impact Initiative with her campaign to bring attention to the A’s, B’s and C’s of Alzheimer’s disease. The other five social impact finalists were Wages, Miss Emerald City; Sweetwood, Miss Chisholm Trail, and Clark, Miss Augusta.

Clark, who won the Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen title in 2017 affiliated with the Miss America organization, also won a new award for Kansas this year, the “Mama Pam” Rookie of the Year Award, as it was the first time she competed as incoming Miss Kansas. She won the Kimberly Grice Preliminary Talent Award on Friday night, as well as the 2021 Miss Kansas overall title and other cash awards.

The dress Clark wore for the pageant phase of the red carpet (formerly known as the Evening Dress Pageant) was the one she had seen five years ago, in a collection of evening dresses owned by Larry Strong. with the Miss Kansas organization which had been obtained from Foggy Bottoms, Ltd. when that company went bankrupt. Many of these dresses can be worn by any Miss Kansas contestant, helping to reduce the financial burden of the competition.

“I knew I wanted to wear this dress someday when I competed again,” said Clark. “It was the luminescent white dress with green pearls on one shoulder with long sleeves. It was great that I was able to win the contest wearing this dress that I have dreamed of for so long.”

Outgoing Miss Kansas 2019-2020 Annika Wooton ended a historic two-year reign, due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with a farewell song, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” and a final trip to the Miss Kansas runway at Pratt Community University. She joins other former title holders who will be forever remembered as part of an organization that “prepares great women for the world and prepares the world for great women,” as Michael Schwanke, presenter said. longtime Miss Kansas.