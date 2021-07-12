Fashion
My fashion-obsessed best friend combed through my summer wardrobe
Work as fashion editor requires total immersion in the industry: from bubbling brands to emerging trends, you literally need to be in the know at all times. But when it comes to our own closets and personal tastes, it’s always possible to come out a little clueless. It’s easy to love a trend from afar, but applying it to yourself is a whole different matter – I loved the low rise loose jeans watch for a minute, but I clung too stubbornly to my high waisted flares to fully take the plunge.
To get a little advice from third parties, I called a good friend of mine to see what items in my closet I should finally drop to make way for something new. With over 40,000 Instagram followers and a feed filled with photos of visually stunning outfits, Nana Agyemang is one of the few people I know to be about as fashion freak as I am. After showing her around my closet, she broke down which pieces I should consider adding to spice up my everyday wardrobe and which ones I should put on the back burner. Keep reading below to see all of his suggestions, you’ll probably want to take note of that too.
Retired: mini-skirts
Invest: Maxi Skirts
Nana immediately noticed my ever growing collection of skirts and midi dresses. It’s a practical length, but she advised me not to buy them a bit in favor of long skirts. “They are sassy in a modest way,” she adds.
Cos Long pleated silk-blend cupro skirt ($ 41)
& other stories Long skirt set ($ 89)
Ronny kobo Maribel knit skirt ($ 328)
Savannah Morrow The Label Delilah cutout long skirt ($ 298)
Christophe Esber Tie Skirt ($ 577)
Retired: Bucket Hats
Invest: silk scarves
I’m no stranger to a silk scarf (I have a handful to protect my hair from rough pillowcases at night) but I’ve never really taken them seriously as a style statement. After incorporating this print into her looks on a recent trip to Palm Springs, Nana convinced me to try them on and put my bobs on ice for now.
Andantino 100% pure mulberry silk scarf ($ 15)
8 other reasons Bandana-print silk scarf ($ 44)
Az factory Free Print Silk Scarf ($ 230)
Gaia worship Gaïas scarf ($ 118)
H&M Patterned scarf ($ 13)
Retired: canvas sneakers
Invest: Jordan 1s
“They’re everywhere,” Nana tells me of the Jordan 1. If social media is any indication, I’m inclined to agree. From Londoners to Parisians and New Yorkers, it seems to be the latest sneaker silhouette adopted by all of fashion. They’ve been on my wishlist for a minute, but I might finally have to pull the trigger now.
Nike Jordan 1 Low Se sneakers ($ 165)
Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Shoes ($ 115)
Nike Jordan 1 Mid sneakers ($ 195)
Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid Shoe ($ 115)
Nike Jordan 1 Retro High And Sneakers ($ 309)
Retreat: signet rings
Invest: Name Jewelry
I was once well entrenched in the concept of name jewelry, but my friend noticed that my signet rings aren’t as appealing as the more eye-catching styles of personalized jewelry. My Canal St. name ring has been part of my jewelry collection for almost two decades now, so I guess it will have new life in the months to come.
Three colours Custom script name ring ($ 155)
C&J Gold necklace with nameplate ($ 125)
The Jewelers M The name ring ($ 185)
Edge of embers Gold bracelet with nameplate ($ 235)
Pagoda Piercing Name necklace with uppercase charm ($ 140)
Retirement: Mom Jeans
Invest: Baggy Jeans
Regarding denim, Nana informs me that the more baggier, the better. I noticed their dominance both among online fashion people and designers, but I was slow to embrace them for myself. “They look really amazing in a tight top,” she adds. While she still loves a good pair of jeans for mom, she agrees that the baggy options seem more cutting edge right now.
Closed High waist jeans with drawstring ($ 207)
New look Loose fit jeans ($ 50)
Agolde Loose high-rise 90s jeans ($ 198)
Connivance Baggy ’90s Mid Rise Dad Jeans ($ 40)
Frame Le Baggy Jeans ($ 280)
Retired: flat-heeled sandals
Invest: Lace-up heeled sandals
There is a time and place for a flat shoe, but as my best friend explains, lace-up sandals can be just as comfortable with a bigger statement. According to her, I should invest in a pair of strappy heeled sandals and looking at her photos wearing them I’m completely on board.
Topshop Rally Mid-Length Tie Ankle Sandals ($ 67)
Sam edelman Jamila sandals ($ 130)
Asos Nello Tie Leg Toe Thong Heeled Sandals ($ 46)
Bottega Veneta Lace-up mesh pumps ($ 930)
Public desire Wide heel lace sandals ($ 53)
