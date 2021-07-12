The 20 best summer dresses of 2021

Stuck looking for clothes that offer both comfort and style? Let me introduce you to the shift dress: a loose but trendy dress with a straight silhouette that comes in all sizes, designs and patterns. These flowing clothes are perfect for hanging around the house, running errands, or spending a day on the town. Plus, it’s a one-stop-shop for an entire outfit. Just pair a straight dress with a handbag and summery sandals and you’ve got an easy ensemble.

Shop TODAY has found the cutest shift dresses for all sizes, occasions and prices. Starting at just $ 15, you’ll want to grab some of our top picks for your wardrobe before they’re gone.

Straight dresses for summer

This loose dress is made from a blend of viscose fabrics and comes in a black, floral or leopard print. You can even buy a matching scarf headband to complete the outfit.

A complete outfit for only $ 15? Available in regular sizes and up, this lightweight knit dress is sure to be your new summer staple.

A scoop neckline, puffed sleeves and a straight silhouette combine to create the cutest and most comfortable summer outfit. You can wear it dressed up for a wedding or dressed to work at home.

Made from 95% rayon and 5% spandex, this classic t-shirt dress is stretchy and affordable. Moreover, it is available in 41 different colors and styles. No one judges if you buy more than one.

We may be obsessed with Target’s dress collections and this ruffle sleeve dress is no exception. Pair this shift dress with your favorite sandals and you’ve got a great summer outfit.

This fabric smocked dress is both breathable and adorable. Get it while it’s still 40% off!

With a high neckline, flowing silhouette, and 30 different pattern and color options, you’ll want to wear this ruffle dress every day. The gingham pattern is one of our favorites.

This round neck dress features longer sleeves to give you extra coverage. Complete the look with a cute woven handbag.

The fluid design of this dress and its 100% cotton material make it perfect for work or pleasure. Dress it up with a solid color heel or dress it up with chunky white sneakers.

This best-selling dress from J.Crew comes in six different colors and is made with responsibly sourced cotton.

Relaxed fit + lightweight fabric = ultimate comfort. This elegant yet comfortable dress is perfect for a more formal occasion. Reviews mention a size smaller due to its loose fit.

12. Garment dye tank top dress

There are some wardrobe basics that everyone should have and a tank dress is one of them. This garment-dyed dress is washed with natural enzymes, which gives it a comfortable wearing feeling and allows it not to shrink.

13. Let’s Travel the World Shift dress in white floral print

Stand out from the crowd with this elegant floral print dress from Lulus. This is another dress in lightweight fabric, perfect for summer.

Are you looking for something a little more daring? Try this oversized dress from Target. The suspender adds a touch of drama while the relaxed fit adds class.

Forget the sleeves in this straight denim dress from J.Crew. Just pair it with a cute scarf and you have a complete outfit with little effort.

16. A-line dress with flowing sleeves and eyelets

This eyelet lined knit fabric dress is perfect for meeting your coworkers for lunch, hanging out with the girls, or whatever.

Getting dressed in the morning doesn’t have to be a chore. Put on this cute t-shirt dress and go out! It’s versatile, affordable, and comes in five different colors.

18. Ardell embroidered blue and white striped shift dress

This embroidered shift dress is both charming and summery. Try to associate it with these wooden wedge sandals.

This breathable, machine washable 100% cotton dress screams summer. With sizes ranging from XXS to 2X, this is a great option for a wide variety of body types.

Add some color to your shift dress collection with this dress from Lilly Pulitzer. The short, sleeveless design won’t leave you sweaty in the hottest months of the year.

