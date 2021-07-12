At Angie Mars Beatrice Inn, follow her old-fashioned French cuisine with a matching dress code

As a chef known to wear her white jacket over a black dress and hot pink Balenciaga thigh high boots Angie Mar., had more than food in mind when she decided to open a new French restaurant on West 12th Street. She was also thinking of style and aesthetics. I live a lot by what [British chef] Marco Pierre White says, she explains, sitting in the sleek white-walled space a few days before welcoming guests last week. To have a great restaurant, you need three things, and they have to be in very specific order: ambience, followed by service, only then is it followed by food. As March opens The Three Horses, the mood will be marked not only by lavish velvet banquets and the original 1931 Waldorf Astorias chandelier, but also by a healthy dose of fashion. The staff will be dressed in uniforms by the designer Christian Siriano and jackets will be needed for men. (Vintage YSL blazers are available at the host station for those who miss the memo.) According to the restaurants website: Jeans, shorts, and sneakers are strictly prohibited.

My dad was very old and no matter where we were the man put on a blazer to go to dinner, Mar says of her late dad, adding that growing up the trips she made from her hometown of Seattle in New York with his family claimed his fanciest dresses and his faux fur jacket; dinner in an upscale restaurant was always on the program. I miss that. While Mar doesn’t want the restaurant to be stuffy in upscale neighborhoods, she doesn’t apologize in her belief that fine dining is an opportunity to respect and therefore dress. I feel like even before COVID New York crept into this very laid back atmosphere where you can just walk around anywhere wearing yoga clothes and it’s accepted. I lived in Southern California for a very long time … if I wanted to walk around a city in my yoga clothes and flip flops I would still live in LA

Arrive at the Three Horses, named after the nickname of Mars that the father and uncles gave him and his two brothers as children, the three horses and you will be greeted by a hostess dressed in slim black pants and of a blouse with an ink blue lavallière collar. Bartenders will be dressed in crisp white shirts and navy vests, and waiters in ivory jackets and velvet bow ties. I thought of a lot of people I really wanted to work with, and Christian just made sense, she says. He’s a dear friend and I find his clothes so wonderful, so inclusive, so trendy, yet still classic with a nod to craftsmanship. The two became close when Mar ran the Beatrice Inn next door, which she bought in 2016 and was forced to close last year amid the pandemic and a sky-high rent increase. Siriano was a regular.

I think she has impeccable taste, says the designer of Mar, who sent her photos that reflected the look she was going for when they came up with the uniforms: a Bianca Jagger portrait by Helmut Newton, a teenager Jacques Ppin, Katherine Hepburn. Designing the looks was a departure for Siriano, who is best known for womenswear and red carpet wear. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and it was the perfect opportunity, he says. Like Mar, Siriano considers dressing a crucial part of the dining experience. One of his favorite nights in New York City, he says, was a six-course meal at Michelin-starred restaurant Daniel when he was 22. I think we put on something cool and all of our aesthetic change, all of our vibe is changing, he says. Why not do this for dinner?

By Kevin Tachman.

As Mar was building Les Trois Chevaux, she turned to legendary French restaurants from New York’s past, such as Lutce and La Côte Basque. The space and menu stand in stark contrast to the dark, underground Beatrice Inn, where Mar became known for a meat-focused menu that included huge dry-aged steaks and duck flambé next to the table. The dishes were a tribute to the rich history of the space, which opened in the 1920s as a sweatshop, and over the decades has grown into a bustling late-night haunt for celebrities and the social group. from New York.

When you have a place so steeped in history, so emblematic of the city, it’s both a blessing and a curse, says Mar. It’s a blessing to be the steward, it’s a unique opportunity. to be granted this honor. But at the same time, it is also a curse, because you are linked to this story. Honoring him didn’t allow me to start from a blank slate like I am now.

Mar enlisted Brenda Bello and Joël medina from BWArchitects to design a restaurant adorned with marble counters, vintage Hong Kong vases and sentimentally crafted seating. We chose the darker color of midnight blue for the banquets because it was the color of my dad’s favorite sweatshirt he wore, says Mar. It was really important to set the mood and to keep the mood right. ‘have a really beautiful place where people could come and get lost for a few hours. The artwork includes a painting of Ppina, a good friend and mentor and a Banksy impression of well-dressed rats. Everyone said I couldn’t hang rats in my restaurant, but they wear tuxedos, she says. That’s good, they are dressed for the occasion. Floral arrangements by Raul avilaknown for his work at the Met Gala and other high profile events, he will change twice a week. Avila was drawn to The Three Horses for Mars’ ability to achieve sensory perfection, which he observed at the Beatrice Inn. My hope is that those who eat completely forget that they are in New York for a while and escape to what they recognize as French land, he says.