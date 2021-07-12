This brand owned and designed by women is disrupting streetwear – Sourcing Journal

Vibrant ensembles and quirky prints are just part of the story behind the must-watch streetwear brand, Bobblehaus.

New York-based Bobblehaus is the brainchild of CEO Ophelia Chen, a former Bloomingdale buyer and assistant planner, and Creative Director Abi Lierheimer, a former streetwear heavyweight designer like Kith and Champion. After their stints in business, the longtime friends decided to branch out into an accessible brand that could adapt to industry changes in an agile and solution-oriented way, and more importantly, bring a new perspective to the business. world of streetwear dominated by men.

The brand is making its physical show debut this week at Liberty Fairs in Miami (July 10-12), showcasing a range of outfits from colorful casual suits to printed ramen ensembles.

Generally speaking, Lierheimer said the streetwear aesthetic tends to follow a safe formula. “A lot of brands don’t try to be the most extravagant, the most colorful, the most absurd or the most inclusive,” she said. “We’re both Chinese-American women, and we want this brand to be owned by women and people of color, and we want to be fully ourselves in the streetwear world where it’s not always the case. welcome.”

Bobblehaus launched last May with seasonless unisex essentials such as jersey tees, crew necks, hoodies, sweatpants and sweat shorts for sizes XS-XL fully made. from recycled and dead fabrics. She has since expanded her line with soft suits, socks, jewelry and tote bags, with knits and outerwear on the way.

Although the brand arrived at the height of the pandemic, with many designers and consumers allegedly reassessing their values ​​to be more sustainable and inclusive, Lierheimer says it was never their intention to take advantage of the buzz with Bobblehaus. This was also not the reason they chose to focus on styles focused on comfort.

Rather, qualities such as genderless design and durable fabrics are part of the “core standard” that Chen and Lierheimer have set for themselves and these are qualities they wish they had in their own closets.

The two women, for example, don’t like wearing “super sexy, tight-fitting clothes” all the time, but there is a line between female streetwear and male streetwear, perhaps because it’s often designed according to one. male point of view. . “If you want something loose or straight cut, you often have to buy men’s clothes and they don’t always fit you,” Lierheimer said.

A recent report from retail analytics firm Edited echoed this sentiment. Although women’s streetwear is becoming more and more accessible, with more products falling (24% from last year) and more sales than ever before, Edited said the category is still dominated by men’s clothes. Data shows that retailers stocking iconic streetwear brands and luxury designers are devoting 59% and 50% more of their assortments to men.

Sustainability is also not the “main selling point” of the brand. They want consumers to be first drawn to Bobblehaus’ designs and vibrant colors.

However, sustainability weighs heavily on the development of collections. Coming from a background where she had access to every color or custom mold imaginable, Lierheimer said there was a period of adaptation to working with recycled and dead fabrics. But the challenges of working only with what’s available can trigger new creative opportunities.

“Sometimes we have to be very creative, until a few weeks before production. Everything is constantly changing, ”she said. “And we’re constantly adapting, and it’s exciting.”

Working with renewable ingredient brands like Lenzing’s Tencel has also opened up new opportunities.

The brand’s Tencel sets, a line of button-down shirts and tapered pants made with 100% Tencel fabrics, have become an educational series and talking point at the Bobblehaus pop-up store in New York City. “A lot of people don’t know what Tencel is, but we love teaching them what it is and having them try on the clothes to understand what these fabrics look like because we find them so special,” Lierheimer said. “It is part of our responsibility to our customers and our community to educate them. “

The community is part of the core of Bobblehaus.

Although it was built on the professional and personal experiences of Chen and Lierheimer, their business started as an online community called Bobbleblogs in 2019 with the goal of “making room” for global perspectives on fashion, music, art, entertainment and culture. The blog, written by Gen Z members of Asian descent from 10 different countries, continues to tell everything from a day in the life of a 20-year-old living in Amsterdam to the dangers of unpaid internships, to through mental health, body and cultural positivity. identity.

The company aims to maintain this level of community as it moves into wholesale. While Bobblehaus aspires to be part of high fashion or designer retailers, Lierheimer emphasizes that its contemporary prices are “quite reasonable” and may appeal to small retailers who can share the brand’s story with consumers on a more intimate level. .

“I think the answer to Bobblehaus is that it’s not just a fashion brand for the sake of fashion,” Lierheimer said. “These are two people who really have a heritage and deep cultural knowledge of what we want to do differently… Our community is there for us, and the right people will grow the brand where it needs to be.”