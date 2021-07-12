The “Wizard of Oz” robe allegedly worn by Judy Garland resides at Catholic University

The Catholic University student newspaper, The Tower, wrote an article in 1973 about a gift to the university given as a source of “hope, strength and courage” for the students. The gift was a dress that would have been worn by Judy Garland in the classic “The Wizard of Oz”.

PHOTO: Catholic University

The dress was gifted to Reverend Gilbert Hartke, Drama Program Manager, by actress Mercedes McCambridge, who was Artist in Residence at Catholic University in 1972.

For several years, rumors around campus said that the robe was still located in Hartke, the building named after the priest it was given to, but no one knew exactly where it was.

Matt Ripa, a 2008 alumnus, lecturer and operations coordinator for the theater department, has heard the same rumors that the dress was in the building where he regularly works.

He searched for the dress in the archives and storage cupboards in the theater. Eventually, one began to assume that the legend of Dorothy’s dress was “a great story (many of which exist for Father Hartke)”.

One day, however, while preparing for renovations to the building, Ripa noticed a bag on the teachers’ mailboxes.

“I was curious what was inside and opened the bag. Inside was a shoebox and inside the shoebox was the dress! I couldn’t believe it, ”says Ripa. “My colleague and I quickly grabbed gloves, looked at the dress, and took a few pictures before putting it back in the box and heading to the (college) archives. Needless to say, I found a lot of interesting stuff. to Hartke during my time at Catholic University, but I think this one takes the cake! “

Reverend Gilbert Hartke holding the robe. (PHOTO: Catholic University)

By the time McCambridge gave the dress to Father Hartke, Judy Garland was deceased. The college has no information on how McCambridge acquired the dress, however, it is widely known that she was contemporary with Garland and that they were meant to be friends.

“As archivists, we have been forced to work on securing additional material for this national treasure of popular culture,” says Maria Mazzenga, Ph.D. 2000, curator of American Catholic history collections at the ‘Catholic University. “We have several photos of Father Hartke holding the robe and articles from The Tower and The Washington Post referring to it. So the circumstantial evidence is strong.”

The dress is now in the archives of the university. Mazzenga contacted cultural memorabilia experts at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

The museum houses several artefacts from the “The Wizard of Oz” set, including a famous pair of Dorothy’s ruby ​​slippers. Curator of the Cultural and Community Life Division, Ryan Lintelman, an Oz memorabilia expert at the museum, offered a wealth of information and research he gathered on the history of Dorothy’s infamous dresses.

There were several dresses, although it appears that only five, with the exception of the Catholic University dress, have been verified to be probably genuine. Each dress has certain “verifiable” features, including, for example, a “secret pocket” on the right side of the pinafore skirt for Dorothy’s handkerchief, “Judy Garland” handwritten in a specific one-person script who labeled all of the existing dresses in the same hand.

Apparently, the thin material of the archived blouse tended to tear when Garland took it off after the shoot, and a seamstress often had to mend it before wearing it on the next shoot.

The Hartke dress from Catholic University has all of these features, including the tears in the blouse where the straps of the apron rested on the shoulders.

Lintelman, along with her colleagues at the museum – Dawn Wallace, artifact conservator, and Sunae Park Evans, senior costume conservator – visited Catholic University to take a look at the dress shortly after its discovery.

Museum employees are not allowed to authenticate items such as this, however, they suggested that the dress conformed to the qualities of other items in the film and that the evidence around the dress was sufficient to conclude its validity. .

Dorothy’s “Wizard of Oz” dress, once the subject of a myth, is now a verified piece in the University’s Special Collections.

It can now be kept in a suitable storage place in a temperature and humidity controlled environment so that it can be enjoyed for many years to come, as a source of “hope, strength and courage” for the students of the ‘Catholic University.