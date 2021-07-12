All about the big event

The recommendations are independently chosen by the editors of Revieweds. The purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’re a fashion lover and can’t wait to shop for the next big trend, you probably know a thing or two about theNordstrom 2021 anniversary saleThis is the best time of year to shop for coveted designer items from department stores to new lows for Men, women, childrenand the home, with deals on everything from top-selling clothes and shoes to top-rated handbags and beauty products. That means a ton of top brands, including UGG, The north face, Tory Burch, Nike and more, by introducing significant price drops on next season’s most exciting items.

What is the Nordstrom 2021 Anniversary Sale?

This sale once a year sees markdowns on a wide variety of new arrivals for the fall season in almost every major category we’re talking about Hunter rain boots, aromatherapy diffusers, Kiehl’s beauty products This savings windfall is also only available for a limited time (it’s a 12-day event for most buyers), with the mainstream sale kicking off on Wednesday July 28see more details below). However, you don’t have to wait to get ahead of the game – you can check out this preview. to sellright now to start adding your favorites to your wishlist, which is always a good idea as high end products tend to sell out quickly.

Nordstrom is also offering a $ 60 gift card-like bonus for new cardholders via Tuesday July 27, which you can then use for sale purchases or alterations. There are currently two types of Nordstrom cards that you can apply for: one retail cardwhich can be used in Nordstrom stores and affiliated brands, or a Visa credit cardWhile you want to take advantage of these offers responsibly, both come with no annual fees and competitive APR rates, so you can decide which one is best for your current needs.

When is the Nordstrom 2021 anniversary sale?

The sale is currently online for Nordstrom Icons, cardholders who spend more than $ 15,000 per year at the department store. Departure July 14th, Nordstrom Ambassadors (those who have accumulated $ 5,000 or more on their card in the past year) can start shopping. Then Nordstrom influencers, or cardholders who have spent more than $ 500 in the past year, can start stocking their carts onJuly 16. Finally, on Wednesday July 28, anyone can buy the Nordstroms Anniversary Sale.

If you can’t wait until the end of the month, the retailer has tons of customer-favorite brands at a discount at present.For example, thisTory Burch McGraw leather cross-body bag the handbag is currently on sale for $ 378 to $ 264.60 in the shade Pink Magnolia. Nearly 200 Nordstrom shoppers praised this handbag’s sample pockets and sleek leather construction, giving it an almost perfect 4.9-star rating.

Are you looking for men’s clothing instead? Take into accountLLBean Multisport Performance Shorts, which went from $ 59.95 to $ 49.99, saving you 16% on the color of the saddle. This wardrobe essential received a 4.5 star rating from Nordstrom customers, who loved its flattering fit and comfortable material.

That’s not all, keep scrolling through all of the best Nordstromdeals available now.

The best Nordstrom deals to buy right now

