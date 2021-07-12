Vikrant Massey sets ethnic fashion goals for men in 14k bandi, cream kurta set | Fashion trends

Men looking for a break from the usual everyday outfits and looking for an out of the ordinary yet sophisticated style don’t need to look any further because Haseen Dilruba Star Vikrant Massey is here to solve your fashion problems. While a regular men’s kurta with a traditional print is all the rage this season, Vikrant set fashion goals by flaunting her effortlessly dapper style at the Jio Mami Film Festival Panel in an elegant off-white kurta and cream pants paired with a floral bandi print.

The images that surface from the event are enough to raise the bar for ethnic style goals for men this summer. Putting the fashion police on immediate alert as fans took cues to kill on the next traditional outing, photos show Vikrant donning a solid cream-colored silk kurta that he wore with the sleeves rolled up and paired with a pants of similar color.

To frame the style around traditions with a contemporary accent, Vikrant layered the simple look with a sleek bandi that sported blue floral prints and ankle boot details throughout. The bandi came with a chest pocket and two at the bottom while sealing a sophisticated aesthetic.

Accessorizing her look with a pair of reading glasses, Vikrant completed her outfit with a pair of blue shoes from Christian Louboutin. Striking a chic pose against the backdrop of an exotic palm-fringed seaside location, Vikrant showed off how to look chic and stylish while embracing the cultural side.

The blue floral print bandi that Vikrant donned is attributed to Indian fashion designer, eponymous label Anita Dongres which boasts an affinity for indigenous craft tradition paired with a modern aesthetic, luxurious designs that leave unforgettable impressions. , exquisite sets and handcrafted jewelry. The bandi originally costs 13,900 on the website of the creator.

The bandi of Vikrant Massey by Anita Dongre (anitadongre.com)

Vikrant Massey was designed by fashion stylist and costume designer Sabina Halder.

