Fashion
Vikrant Massey sets ethnic fashion goals for men in 14k bandi, cream kurta set | Fashion trends
- Men take inspiration from fashion as Haseen Dilruba star Vikrant Massey flaunts his effortlessly sleek style at the Jio Mami Film Festival Panel in a sleek kurta and off-white pants paired with a blue floral-print bandi from Anita Dongre and Christian Louboutin shoes
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED JUL 12, 2021 9:03 PM IST
Men looking for a break from the usual everyday outfits and looking for an out of the ordinary yet sophisticated style don’t need to look any further because Haseen Dilruba Star Vikrant Massey is here to solve your fashion problems. While a regular men’s kurta with a traditional print is all the rage this season, Vikrant set fashion goals by flaunting her effortlessly dapper style at the Jio Mami Film Festival Panel in an elegant off-white kurta and cream pants paired with a floral bandi print.
The images that surface from the event are enough to raise the bar for ethnic style goals for men this summer. Putting the fashion police on immediate alert as fans took cues to kill on the next traditional outing, photos show Vikrant donning a solid cream-colored silk kurta that he wore with the sleeves rolled up and paired with a pants of similar color.
To frame the style around traditions with a contemporary accent, Vikrant layered the simple look with a sleek bandi that sported blue floral prints and ankle boot details throughout. The bandi came with a chest pocket and two at the bottom while sealing a sophisticated aesthetic.
Accessorizing her look with a pair of reading glasses, Vikrant completed her outfit with a pair of blue shoes from Christian Louboutin. Striking a chic pose against the backdrop of an exotic palm-fringed seaside location, Vikrant showed off how to look chic and stylish while embracing the cultural side.
The blue floral print bandi that Vikrant donned is attributed to Indian fashion designer, eponymous label Anita Dongres which boasts an affinity for indigenous craft tradition paired with a modern aesthetic, luxurious designs that leave unforgettable impressions. , exquisite sets and handcrafted jewelry. The bandi originally costs 13,900 on the website of the creator.
Vikrant Massey was designed by fashion stylist and costume designer Sabina Halder.
To close
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/vikrant-massey-lays-ethnic-fashion-goals-for-men-in-rs-14k-bandi-cream-kurta-set-101626103419346.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]