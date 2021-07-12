These two sisters recreated the classic men’s polo shirt | Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags





Pippa and Sarah Renwick spent a lot of time on the course growing up. Their mother frequently won local golf tournaments and their father was rarely seen sporting anything other than a versatile cotton polo shirt. They grew up loving the game but have always had little inspiration for women’s clothing options.

Frequenting golf shops in Westchester County, New York, they complained about the women’s options and enviously gazed at the men’s section with its clean lines and versatile polo shirts. The sisters continued to work in the fashion retail industry, but still couldn’t find anything for women that matched the classic men’s golf shirt as their dad wore with preppy color combinations, super soft materials and a suitable style for just about any occasion on or off the course.

The meager choice in golf shops was either too feminine and ruffled or too stylish with zippers and synthetic fabrics, Pippa and Sarah said. It definitely stole the occasion for a little bit of joy.

The final push came when the Renwicks noticed that some women were wearing their husbands’ golf shirts. That’s when they knew they had to do something. In 2019, they embarked on a 12-month process to create the perfect women’s golf polo shirt in the hopes of bringing back the fun of dressing for the sport. Their debut collection, launched in March, is filled with polo variations in a periwinkle, navy and peony color palette aimed at inspiring relaxation and ease on the golf course.The line includes traditional short-sleeved polo shirts, three-quarter sleeve options without sleeves and a collar polo dress.

Renwicks pieces are made from fair trade Peruvian pima cotton, soft and stylish enough to go from class to class. The bespoke designs and summery color palette are minimalist and stylish, suitable for golfers and non-golfers alike, underscoring the sisters’ quest for the perfect polo shirt: suitable for anything from grocery shopping to cocktails.

Our goal was simple: We wanted what men have in comfort, classic beauty, functionality, and most importantly, versatility, they said. It was an important mission for us to take on this. For all women.

While their father’s polo-filled wardrobe certainly inspired the brand, the sisters kept their mother a lot in mind when thinking of the women they design for. Her favorite pair of earrings, gold ram’s head hoops, inspired the brand’s logo and epitomized the collection’s classic style.

The striped polo shirt recalls summers spent with the family and the comfort of tradition. Not trendy but timeless, said the Renwicks. But if you look closely, one of the rams in our logo winks. We don’t take ourselves too seriously.

