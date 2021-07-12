Motor City Brewing Works opens second location on Detroits Avenue of Fashion

Click to enlarge





You might not know it, but it’s officially Craft Beer Month here in Michigan. And there might not be a better way to celebrate a month dedicated to microbreweries and craft beers than to grab a Ghettoblaster Ale at the brand new location of one of Detroit’s original microbreweries, Motor City Brewing Works, which opens its doors to the public on Tuesday, on Avenue Livernois de Mode.

Motor City Brewing Works was one of the recipients of the Motor City Match (MCM) cash scholarship in the amount of $ 75,000. The brewery celebrated the opening of its second location in Detroit on Monday, with a groundbreaking ceremony in which Motor City Brewing Works received a Spirit of Detroit Award from Detroit City Councilor Roy McCallister Jr.

I started this project a while ago and it took a little longer than expected, said John Linardos, owner of Motor City Brewing Works. But we finally got it, and here we are.

Linardos said he started renovating the site at the new location almost three years ago. Once the location of the Detroit Hunters Club, the building itself dates back to the 1890s, according to Linardos.

The renovation of the new brewery site posed many challenges, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year, Linardos said.

With last year’s pandemic, we have lost some of our crew and contractors, Linardos said. It was really tough last year. But now I just feel relief and excitement at this point. I’m excited it’s finally activated.

There will be a synergy between the new location on Livernois and the original location on Canfield Street in Midtown, with the new location focusing on specialty beers and menu expansion, Linardos said. New items include po ‘boy sandwiches, salads, soups, nachos and other entrees.

We have a larger kitchen here, but a smaller setup for brewing, Linardos said. So here I think I can open up and try new things with our menu here, while Canfield will do most of the brewing.

The new Motor City Brewing Works location will have an expanded menu.

Although they initially explored opening a second location outside of Detroit, Linardos said Fashion Avenue finally felt right at home.

One of the best things about this area is that all of the companies are independent, Linardos said. Even real estate is not owned by a bank or a company and I think that really helps contribute to the individuality and small business atmosphere of this whole block.

With the second location finally ready to open to the public, Linardos said he was excited to return to his artistic roots, which include work on the Ghettoblaster project, collections of live recordings from various local Detroit bands and artists that Linardos has recorded over the years and previously posted on the Motor City Brew Works website.

I have a lot of live recordings that were due to be released in later versions, said Linardos. “The last volume came out in 2002, and I wanted to release one every two to five years, but I got distracted. The cool thing is that I never stopped recording, and now that I was so far away, I have some really cool archive recordings that I’m excited to release.

Motor City Brewing Works’ Livernois Taproom is located at 1930 Livernois Ave., Detroit.

