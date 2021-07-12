Fashion
Our 28 Absolute Favorite Dress Deals
We wasted no time during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! First of all? A game plan. No matter what you’re looking for, we want you to have as much information as possible and today we’re covering the best of the best clothing deals.
We have selected a range of dresses from all categories so you can find the dresses that match your vibe. Read on to find out about these perfect choices!
1. Midi dresses
Our absolute favorite:This tank dress is super comfy and made from luxurious silk that has added stretch!
Get the Nordstrom Signature Stretch Silk Tank Dress (originally $ 199) on sale with free shipping for $ 119 during the Nordstrom anniversary sale!
More midi dresses that liked:
Discover all the midi dresses on sale here!
2. Mini dresses
Our absolute favorite:This ultra-feminine chiffon dress is a great look for summer and fall!
Get the Chelsea Long Sleeve Floral Chiffon Dress28 (originally $ 99) on sale with free shipping for $ 60 during the Nordstrom anniversary sale!
More mini dresses who liked:
Discover all the mini dresses on sale here!
3. Short dresses
Our absolute favorite:This stretch jersey dress from Sweaty Betty is an amazing casual dress to wear on the run!
Get the Sweaty Betty Take It Easy – Drop Waist Dress (originally $ 78) on sale with free shipping for $ 50 during the Nordstrom anniversary sale!
More short dresses who liked:
Discover all the short dresses on sale here!
4. Midi dresses
Our absolute favorite: The star-shaped neckline of this structured cocktail dress is more than unique!
Get the Tahari Star Collar Sheath Dress (originally $ 128) on sale with free shipping for $ 76 during the Nordstrom anniversary sale!
More midi dresses that liked:
Discover all the mid-length dresses on sale here!
5. Long dresses
Our absolute favorite: This maggy london dress offers an abstract interpretation of a traditional floral garment!
Get the Maggy London floral-print smocked maxi dress (originally $ 158) on sale with free shipping for $ 94 during the Nordstrom anniversary sale!
More midi dresses that liked:
Discover all the long dresses on sale here!
6. All women’s dresses
Our absolute favorite:The watercolor style tie-dye on this adorable dress is to die for!
Get the Open Edit racer-back crepe sundress (originally $ 75) on sale with free shipping for $ 50 during the Nordstrom anniversary sale!
More dresses who liked:
Discover all the dresses on sale here!
Discover more of our choices and offershere!
