



At some point, every guy goes through a phase of aviator sunglasses. It can happen after watching Top Gun, or maybe you’re just feeling pissed off. Whatever the catalyst, donning a pair of aviator sunglasses is a sure-fire way to add badass flair to your look and what guy doesn’t want that? Originally developed in 1936 by Bausch & Lomb, the aviators were specially designed for US Army fighter pilots. Since then, they have become a staple of timeless style for guys (and girls) around the world. Increase your cool factor with any of these iconic shades from top brands, including Maui jim, Ray ban, Warby parker and more. The best aviator sunglasses for men 2021 1. Ray-Ban Aviator Classic The same shades Tom Cruise wore in Top Gun, the Ray-Ban Aviator Classic (with gold frames and green lenses) is an iconic choice. But the appeal goes beyond nostalgia: three different size options for the frames ensure an exceptional fit, and the polarized lenses also offer crystal-clear optics and excellent UV protection. [$211; ray-ban.com] You understand 2. Maui Jim Mavericks Few sunglasses can match the clarity and crispness of Maui Jim frames. The Mavericks deliver a classic aviator look with top-notch gradient lenses featuring the company’s exclusive PolarizedPlus2 technology, which blocks UV rays and boosts colors as well. You can customize your lens and mounts with a variety of bright colors, but we suggest you go for gold. [$300; mauijim.com] You understand 3. Sub Soldier If you spend a lot of time by the water, Bajo is the brand to know. Soldado frames combine classic aviator styling, premium hinges for added durability, and polarized lens technology specifically designed to block blue light and glare created by sunlight on the water. [$199; bajiosunglasses.com] You understand 4. Randolph Aviator 23K Gold Craftsmanship meets style with this pair of Randolph sunglasses. The frames are coated with 23k gold, the temple tips are designed for a comfortable fit even when wearing a hat, and the polarized lenses cut glare and improve clarity. There are multiple lens colors to choose from, but we love the Atlantic Blue, which provides a bold contrast to the shiny gold frames. [$299; randolphusa.com] You understand 5. Persol 649 Original Stand out from the crowd with this pair of Italian-made aviators from Persol. The 649s have been around since the 1950s, and they remain as stylish today as they were then. Unique details like the keyhole bridge and arrow hinge design really set these mounts apart, while the flexible Meflecto shank system ensures a pressure-free fit. In addition, the distinctive crystal glasses provide top-notch clarity and protection. [$261; persol.com] You understand 6. Gucci aviator metal sunglasses Do you want to follow the path of the creators? These striking gold frames from Gucci are adorned with the brand’s iconic colors, so there is no confusion who made them. Shaded green lenses provide stylish protection, and an embossed bumblebee on the tips is a classic finishing touch. [$465; gucci.com] You understand 7. Warby Parker Raider Style and durability intersect with this trendy pair of aviators from Warby Parker. They’re crafted from cellulose acetate and stainless steel for a strong yet lightweight feel, and the sleek front bar creates a refined look for any occasion. [Starting at $145; warbyparker.com] You understand 8. Priv Revaux Commando The Commando by Priv Revaux is a pair of economical and functional shades. You won’t find polarized lenses for a better price, and with 10 different colors to choose from, you’re sure to find the right pair (or two) to match your style. [$30; priverevaux.com] You understand For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensjournal.com/style/aviator-sunglasses-guide/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos