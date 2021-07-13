The Trusty T-Shirt Dress Is Much More Versatile Than You Think





Finding a summer dress should keep you totally cool and comfortable while streamlining your seasonal wardrobe planning. Shaped like a classic t-shirt, cut like a dress and designed to be worn, this ultra-simple summer outfit solution is as impressive as it looks. In all of its iterations and there are several, the versatile t-shirt dress is guaranteed to be easy and fun. From oversized cuts to extra-long lengths (the main vibes of The Row!) To options featuring those ever-desirable pockets or made from 100% organic cotton, there’s one for every occasion and style. Slip one over your tiny bikini for the beach, pair it with square toe sandals on the go, or layer it over trendy bike shorts for an effortless, on-trend look. However you want to wear it, it’s an outfit that goes without saying no matter how hot the temperatures get. Check out our top picks from top t-shirt dress categories below. Best oversized t-shirt dress While all t-shirt dresses offer easy-to-wear silhouettes (that’s exactly why we love them!), An oversized fit takes that easy-to-wear appeal to the next level. The ultra-loose shape offers a bit of extra space while achieving a super supple cool-girl look that just happens to be on-trend (at least according to Bella Hadid). Best long t-shirt dress Think of the good old t-shirt dress plus a few extra inches. The added fabric also adds a touch of subtle glamor to this sleek and simple look. Plus, we like that you don’t have to spend a lot to feel like a fee twin Olsen. Extra points for a stylishly placed side slit your members will thank you for later. Best mini t-shirt dress If all you want for the summer is free those legs from one year in jail in sweatpants, the barely there t-shirt dress is the best style of all. You can even take a t-shirt that’s too long and turn it into a dress almost too short and call it a dress. These hems have no rules. Best Plus Size T-Shirt Dress The story continues For well-fitting, relaxed basics in extended sizes, brands like Champion and Nordstroms BP. the label does it right. And according to a review on Target.com, the Ava & Viv brand deserves five stars out of five: Superb dress, easy to wear, like a big t-shirt but slightly fitted. Perfect for summer. I originally planned on using it as a beach blanket, but it’s actually so comfortable as a casual dress! Great color too. Best cotton t-shirt dress Pro tip: The best summer t-shirt dresses aren’t all about shape and length. You will also need a breathable fabric which will increase the freshness factor. Whatever 100% cotton is always a good idea for the stickiest seasons as the material is naturally soft, lightweight and able to absorb sweat. Best colorful t-shirt dress A simple silhouette is sometimes the best excuse to play around with bold colors. Consider opting for a vibrant shade of summer-inspired color like Everlanes scarlet and artichoke shades or a neon poppy J.Crew option. Best t-shirt dress with pockets Prepare to say thank you, he has pockets! Perfect for hanging out with the essentials, the pockets make this already practical style even better. At Refinery29, we were there to help you navigate this overwhelming world of things. All of our market choices are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect price and availability at time of posting. If you buy something that we return from our site, Refinery29 may earn a commission. Like what you see? How about a little more R29 goodness, here? 23 dresses you can live in all summer The best rated high waisted shorts on the internet Everlane’s most beloved summer dresses

