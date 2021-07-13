NM girls end the season in dramatic fashion | Sports





SIGOURNEY Had an ESPN crew been at Schafer Field in Sigourney on Friday, the clash between North Mahaska and host Savages would have been an instant classic. The game was a battle between Madison McKay, the senior NM pitcher, and Carly Goodwin, an eighth-year upstart. It took 10 innings before Sigourney passed a ball past the North Mahaska infield and later scored the winning run on a flyout for the 1-0 victory in the Class 1A regional semi-final. The 10th inning reflected what had happened throughout the game. In North Mahaskas, half of the eighth-grade Cali Sampson inning hit a single and sophomore Caitlin Sanders walked, then Goodwin delivered three flyballs that didn’t allow the runners to advance. Sigourneys eighth-year receiver Kaylee Weber slid a hard-hit ground player between MV third baseman Morgan Hudson and base who headed to the left corner of the field for a brace. Eighth grader Macie Fisch was hit by low ground and Madi Richard stepped up to load the bases. Sophomore Courtney Hemsley pierced a centerfield shot that was caught by second student Jalayna Shipley who shot it in the infield for wide receiver Regan Grewe, but Weber touched base to end the game . The faces of McKay and Shipley showed it all. Shipley had tears streaming down her rain-soaked face as McKay left the pitch with coach Ashley Schroeder with a smile and tears knowing she was over her career. I’m proud of the girls, said Schroeder. They played the best defense of the season tonight. They (Sigourney) were able to get the hang of it when they needed it. North Mahaska (18-11) had at least one runner on base in all but three innings. The best chance to score was early in the fourth when junior Zoe Deucore walked up to second on wild ground. Freshman Colby Sampson hit a ball in left center field and Schroeder gave Deucore the go-ahead for the house, but Deucores’ shortstop counterpart took over and made a solid pitch at home and Weber made a slippery, quick Deucore sweep. They made the perfect play when they needed it in the fourth, Schroeder said. These two teams are young and will meet again. I can’t say enough how proud I am of the way they have played this year. Were young, but with the exception of one game our losses were suffered by very good teams. North Mahaska defeats the Indians 5-2. McKay extended his single-season strikeout record to 174 with four on Friday. She walked two and hit a batter. In the first four innings, McKay saw his defense catch flyballs and throw away Sigourney’s runners before yielding a hit in the ninth. Sigourney had a scorer early when Darby Mitchell hit base on a third-strike ball that slipped out of Grewe. McKay ended that threat by fielding two strikeouts. Grewe and Colby Sampson each hit two singles. Cali Sampson got the other hit. Goodwin finished the night with 12 strikeouts and four walks. Sigourney (24-8), ranked 10th in Class 1A, will host compatriot South Iowa Cedar League Belle Plaine (17-17) for a state place Monday at Schafer Field starting at 7 p.m. Belle Plaine advanced with a 2-1 surprise. of n ° 5 Lynnville-Sully. The four regional finals ensure that CLCL will have a representative at the state tournament.

