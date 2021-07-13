GMA’s Amy Robach wows fans in a stunning knit dress – here’s where you can buy it



















Amy robach is known for her love of bright, bold colors – and she hit the mark again on Monday. the Hello america anchor rocked a shiny knit sweater dress by Staud which sells for $ 165 and is available in a variety of colors. Amy chose the gorgeous orange and nectarine pink look; the Shoko long dress featured a button-down and V-neck, as well as a mid-knee slit. MORE: Amy Robach Supported By Fans After Reviews About Her Age Loading the player … WATCH: Amy Robach’s Five Style Lessons The outfit was completed with Bonheur and Ragan Jewels. Amy’s longtime stylist Jamie Salazar was behind the eye-catching look and shared several behind-the-scenes snaps on her instagram, @jls_style. MORE: Amy Robach Fans All Saying The Same About Her New Photo MORE: Amy Robach Shares Motivational Gym Selfie After Hard Workout Fans loved the look, sharing emojis of fire and heart, with one comment: “Always stunning!” Amy and her stylist shared these photos Amy is a huge fan of one fashion moment, and earlier in the year rocked another stunning look in a gorgeous tight black Zara’s dress, and a month earlier looked like a ray of sunshine cradling an eye-catching matching orange ensemble from the brand. His return to the studio comes after spending several weeks in Italy, embark on a daring hike through the Alps. Amy shared a series of photos from their Gran Paradiso summit, many of which show the group in the clouds and in beautiful surroundings. His return to the studio comes after spending several weeks in Italy Amy was in Italy with her husband Andrew Shue and friends who roamed the national parks. “The scariest but most incredible summit of my life !!!” Amy shared as they ventured to Gran Paradiso. Amy’s trip precedes the Berlin Marathon in September that she runs with friends. The fitness fanatic regularly documents her runs around New York City on her Instagram feed, and in May she shared a photo from her running club who looked incredibly proud of them as they completed a six-mile run. miles. “The running club has grown and so has my heart,” the star wrote. She then revealed the group’s fitness goal, as she put it: “First official day of training at the Berlin Marathon and encouraging everyone to grab a friend and go for a walk, a run or even a stretch – or one of our favorites – you’re even hitting the social dance button on an @apple watch and burning calories on the “dance floor,” aka my kitchen. “ Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

