Three Illini Garner GCAA All-America honors





NORMAN, Okla. University of Illinois male golfers Michael feagle , Adrien Dumont de Chassart , and Jerry ji were honored by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) on Monday when the organization announced the NCAA Division I Second Team, Third Team and PING All-America Honorable Mention Selections. Feagles, who returned to the Illinias as a senior fifth year in 2020-21, and Dumont de Chassart, a junior who was named Big Ten Co-Golfer of the Year this season, each took second honors. team. Ji, a sophomore, received an honorable mention. “These three have anchored our season from start to finish, and they deserve to be recognized as All-American,” head coach Mike Small mentionned. “Every team that has had the type of season that we just had, has to have depth and players who can support each other week after week. Michael, Adrien and Jerry have done just that.” This is the second All-America honor for Feagles, who had previously been selected as an All-American Honorable Mention as a junior in 2019. He becomes the 11the golfer in the history of the program to collect several All-America nods. Dumont de Chassart and Ji each won their first All-America award. Feagles, who helped the Illini win four consecutive Big Ten Championships during his time at Orange & Blue, has also been selected to the All-Big Ten First Team five times and honored five times by PING All-Midwest Region. Winner of the Big Ten’s Les Bolstad 2021 award as the conference leader in stroke average (70.83), Feagles finished his senior year with a stroke average of 70.55 to break the program record. He opened the year impressively posting a career low 200 (-16) to claim his second career victory at Mobile Bay Intercollegiate, and was named to the Haskins Award watchlist in March. . Feagles has placed in the top-five in seven of 10 events, including fifth place in the 2021 Big Ten Championship, a tie for third place at NCAA Stillwater Regional and fourth place in stroke play at the 2021 NCAA Championship held in his hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona. He was par or better in 23 of the 31 total rounds for the year, and finished his college career ranked 7th in the University’s top PGA Tour standings. Dumont de Chassart, the 2021 Big Ten co-player of the year and a unanimous All-Big Ten first-team selection, recorded an individual second-place finish to help lead the Illini to their sixth consecutive Big Ten Championship at the Crooked Stick Golf Club. . He continued this performance in a tie for third place at the NCAA Stillwater Regional. Hailing from Villers la Ville, Belgium, Dumont de Chassart finished the year second on the team for average shots with 70.96, just behind Feagles. He completed four tournaments as the Illini’s best player and tied Feagles for the team lead with top-10s in seven of 10 events, including four top-5s. Ji, from Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, placed third on the team with an average of 71.29 strokes in his sophomore in 2020-21. He led the Illini to a 38-stroke victory at the Louisiana Classics in March, securing his first collegiate victory with a career-low 54 holes of 203 (-13). Ji has five top-10 finishes of the season, including an eighth tie at NCAA Stillwater Regional. His 22 par rounds or better ranked second on the team behind Feagles. The Illini are one of seven programs nationwide with Arizona State, Florida State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Pepperdine and Texas – to win at least three GCAA Division I All-America first, second and third team, or honorable mention, distinctions for the 2020-21 season.

