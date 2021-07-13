The Story Behind Gossip Girls Epic Christopher John Rogers Show





As for the breathtaking scale of the set, however, Daman and Safran teased some of the details ahead of time, but kept the final reveal a surprise for Rogers until the first day of rehearsals. It was a really fun time to see how someone else interprets your brand and vision in a parade made for TV, says Rogers. The feeling is clearly mutual: for Safran and Daman, seeing their vision realized through Rogers’ singular aesthetic lens was the icing on the cake of the first episode. It’s like a giant art installation and it’s a huge part of the story, so I really feel thankful that we can secure it and have it part of it, you know? said Daman. Yet for Rogers the significance of this exciting portrayal of the fashion world on TV runs even deeper. I’m excited that the brand is part of a larger cultural conversation about where the world is today in 2021, whatever that means for viewers and fans of the series, and how things have evolved since 2007. , reflects Rogers. To be someone who watched the show originally in Baton Rouge, with the hopes of moving to New York to start a career in fashion, to now have a show in that same show, it’s really special. . I hope viewers both inside and outside of the fashion world can see this as proof that anything is possible.

