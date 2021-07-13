Swimsuit model SI Brooks Nader wears another sheer ‘epic dress’ for Miami runway after going viral

Brooks nader is back with another daring dress.

the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model rocked the track over the weekend for the magazines show, which featured women of various shapes, sizes, ages and origins.

Nader joined Natalie Mariduena, Katrina Scott, Kathy jacobs, along with the 13 swimming research contestants selected for the magazine’s annual open casting call, at the Mondrian Hotel South Beachs Baia Beach Club during PARAISO Miami Beach.

SI Top model swimsuit Jasmine Sanders opened the track. Haley kalil, co-winner of Sports Illustrated’s first-ever open casting call of 2018, also made a surprise appearance.

“Sports Illustrated Swimsuit continues to redefine the cultural conversation around beauty by celebrating a diverse group of women who include professional athletes, entrepreneurs, models, mothers, rookies and seeking swimmer candidates,” reads. we in a statement sent to Fox News on Sunday.

“Her annual Miami Parade, which collectively complements this remarkable group of authentic and ambitious women, has become the must-see show of Miami swim week,” the statement added.

Nader, who modeled several swimsuits that accentuated her curves perfectly, made jaws drop with her red carpet ensemble. The star wore a dangerously transparent one-shoulder, jewelry-encrusted fishnet dress that sparkled against her sun-kissed features. Nader completed her mermaid look with tousled braids.

The “epic dress”, like Nader called on Instagram, was designed by haute couture designer Marc Bouwer.

PARAISO Miami Beach is the official platform for swim shows, events and brand launches in Miami from July 8-11.

SI Swimsuit, which first launched in 1964, has grown into one of the most recognizable and influential pop culture brands. The magazine is known for launching the successful careers of many models over the years.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has grown into a new lifestyle brand that champions body confidence and self-expression, and connects to diverse audiences through digital content and signature experiences that nourish the body, l ‘soul and spirit,’ the statement read.

The highly anticipated issue of the magazine is set to hit newsstands on July 19.

It wasn’t the first time Nader had made the headlines for having (almost) exposed everything. In December 2019, she almost stripped everything off with a mini dress that went viral overnight for the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards.

In February 2020, Nader declared Fox News she didn’t expect to have so much heat for the sizzling style.

“When I saw all the stuff on that dress, even the designer who designed the dress was like, wait, was it really that transparent?” Nader reflects on the time. “It was really dark… I really didn’t know it was that transparent when I tried it on. And then with the flash on the red carpet, I thought it was just a normal event. But when I saw it I was like, Oh, that looks kinda cool. It’s pretty pure, I like that. “

“So when people were commenting on mean things about the see-through dress, I couldn’t care less because I really liked the dress and it was such an uplifting event,” she shared. “Megan Rapinoe won the Sportswoman of the Year award. She used to say how she doesn’t apologize with the gesture she makes when she scores a goal. And people say it’s arrogant. … That’s what the whole event was about her being totally without an excuse for who she was. “

“And she’s like, I accept myself. You should accept me too and not hate me so much for being myself when I score a goal. If I’m doing something awesome, I should be able to celebrate it,” Nader continued. “I thought it looked good and half the people thought it was, half the people thought it didn’t. I think people who comment on mean things and hate things. things like that have nothing better to do. I really liked the dress and thought it looked good. So this is it. “

The Baton Rouge beauty has been named the 2019 Model Finder for SI. Nader told Fox News she was inspired by Camille Kostek and Kalil who had won the previous year.

“I went to the open call,” she said. “There were thousands of girls in Miami in the summer. You stand in line outside. You sweat like crazy… but it was so worth it. I’ve met so many girls that I’m still friends with. C is what I tell people now when they ask me if they should. If anything, you will definitely get the opportunity to meet the editors. You will definitely make friends and connections if you try to be a role model. It’s putting yourself forward, and you’ll totally regret it if you don’t go. “