Best collections of fashion designers and hotel capsules for summer 2021

Few will dispute that the world’s greatest hotels are those that effortlessly capture the essence of the destination, primarily through a combination of design and architecture, culinary offerings, and unique access to unforgettable experiences. that only occur here. But more and more fashion and style have come into play and guests are willing and eager to dress up the role. Hotel brands are delving into what it means to represent a lifestyle by partnering with like-minded fashion brands, producing coveted limited-edition signature products, seasonal pop-up boutiques, and even regular capsule collections from year to year. From Montauk to Positano, here are six new hotel and fashion capsule collections that have emerged this summer.

The best hotel and fashion capsule collections for summer 2021

1. Tombolo x Le Sirenuse

If we could point to a singular driving force behind the resurrection of Hawaiian shirts cooler than your dad, it’s the people behind the casual wear brand Tombolo, but that’s one of the components of the ode to clothing from evasion. This summer, Tombolo brings its interpretation of chic and understated resort pieces to the glitzy Amalfi Coast, teaming up with Positanos Mermaid on limited edition shirts and cabana sets in terrycloth (unisex) embroidered with the iconic logo of the legendary hotel and the twin mermaid mascot. It’s just one of the creative collaborations with Emporio Sirenuse, the property’s luxury home decor and fashion boutique, which also announced a series of Murano glassware called Aria; hand-painted accessories and clothing by a French textile designer and illustrator Louis Bartholomew; as well as a range of women’s swimwear from the British designer Emilia wickestead. Capsule collections don’t get any cooler than this.

2. Aquazurra x Oriental Mandarin

Prestigious hotel brand Mandarin Oriental entered an exclusive partnership with chic Italian shoe brand Aquazzura this year for a new capsule collection of limited-edition slippers, available in select guest suites at properties around the world. The luxury slippers are uniquely designed in Aquazzuras’ iconic striped patterns with traditional tassels; the men’s pairs are in black and white, while the ladies have theirs in aqua green and white. I’ve always loved staying at the Mandarin Oriental, says Edgardo Osorio, Founder and Creative Director of Aquazzura. It’s like a home away from home for someone like me who travels nine months a year. For this reason, I wanted to create something that feels right at home: refined slippers with stunning graphic elements. The kiddos aren’t left out either, getting their own pair of saffron and white topped with a whimsical pom pom.

3. Onia x Gurneys Resorts

For Onia co-founder Nathan Romano, joins forces with fashion Resorts in Gurneys in the Hamptons was a no-brainer for the casual wear brand. We have a wide range of functional beach essentials, perfect for hanging up by the fire, lounging by the water or swimming, explains Romano. The Montauk Boutique Hotels is curated with a number of Onias’ coolest summer additions. the Calder Bold Floral elastic swim shorts and Zach striped terrycloth polo shirt are primed for pool time just like the water resistant UPF 50+ Performance Short Sleeve Jersey T-Shirt, which has a UPF + 50 protective coating on the fabric, so the sunscreen is basically incorporated into your clothing.

4. Hotel Marni x Sunset Beach

There’s another fashion brand heading east of Long Island for the summer this time, via Italy. Legendary fashion house Marni landed at Shelter Islands Sunset Beach Hotel with a new experiential pop-up overlooking the sea. Marni Marine comes to life in the property’s playroom with a playful color palette, whimsical furnishings, eclectic decor and a selection of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear from the brand’s spring / summer 2021 collection. The store will also carry limited edition Marni Market accessories, from hats and necklaces to housewares, some of which were designed exclusively for Sunset Beach.

5. Hiro Clark x Ace Hotel

This year was all about getting comfortable in a cool place, says Hiro clark owner and founder Andy Salzer. What better place than the Ace Hotel? It’s the perfect place to post, disconnect, and do whatever feels right to you. And still sweating, of course. Hiro Clarks collaboration with Ace Hotel, which ranges from sleeveless t-shirts to sweatpants and hoodies, is available everywhere from the United States to Kyoto. Ace Hotel inspired us to play with chain stitch and embroidery for the first time, adds Salzer. We think they make our favorite sweatshirts even more special. We have also created new colors that fit perfectly into the entrance hall to the pool terrace. Most recently, Hiro Clark created new towels for sale in the Ace Hotel outposts with a swimming pool, and is also preparing to launch a series of products aligned with the highly anticipated opening of Ace Hotel Brooklyn.

6. Orlebar Brown x Eden Rock St Barth

London-based Orlebar Brown custom designed a limited edition version of his bespoke Bulldog swimsuit for Eden Rock St Barth, a Oetker collection property. Sold in the Eden Being store (internally and online), Eden Rock Exclusive Edition Bulldog Swim Shorts are printed with an aerial photograph of the glamorous Caribbean resort town, and thanks to the quick-drying fabric you can head to a happy hour sundowner at the Rmy Bar minutes after your last dip in the sea. Eden Beings Orlebar Brown Store also offers an exclusive two-tone edition flip flops, more incredibly comfortable cotton sweatpants and hoodies branded with the Eden Rock St Barths badge for all those moments of relaxation in your suite.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews and more, subscribe on YouTube!