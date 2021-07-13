Marco Andretti finally ends drought improbably





Marco Andretti finally found his way back to victory, winning Saturday night’s SRX race at Slinger Speedway. His most recent victory had been an IndyCar victory many years ago. Throughout the second half of his career as a full-time IndyCar driver, many wondered when Marco Andretti would finally win again. It has become a pre-season tradition for some media somewhere to write about why this season would finally be Andretti’s year. After a winless 2012 season, 2013 was his year. This appeared to be the case, as he was actually leading the Championship standings for the first time in his career. But he’s winless again, so 2014 was his year. Then 2015. Then 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Then he announced that he would only be running the Indy 500 in 2021 and that a full-time IndyCar future is unlikely to be something he will pursue. So he chose to join Tony Stewart’s new SRX series, a six-race summer stock car series that includes several short tracks. He admitted before the season Beyond the flag that it would be a challenge, given his general lack of familiarity with stock cars compared to many other drivers participating in the series. “It’s a sandbox that I’m not comfortable with! It’s definitely the Cup guys who will be more comfortable there than I am, ”he said. “It’s another thing that I just tried to question myself; get used to being uncomfortable. I think it will improve my overall driving. I drove a 600 on land with and without a wing, and stuff like that; just stuff I don’t usually do. It’s been fun for me to bring back the purity of driving from that point of view. But he’s adapted quite well, and after fourth in a row, he took the checkered flag in race five of the inaugural season at Slinger Speedway last Saturday night. It ended a drought of more than 10 years since his last visit to the victory lane for his own achievements as a pilot. Andretti won as an IndyCar rookie in August 2006, making it to Sonoma Raceway. He then suffered a 77-win drought that ended at Iowa Speedway in June 2011. But since then he’s been 0 out of 158 at the top of American open-wheel racing. There are also a lot of other things that have happened since then. At that time, Tom Brady was only a three-time Super Bowl champion, LeBron James had not yet won an NBA championship, Snapchat did not exist, Barack Obama had not yet been elected for a second term, etc. the idea; the list goes on. However, more than 10 years later (524 weeks / 3,668 days, to be exact), Andretti finally found his way back to the victory lane – something that never seemed to happen. It wasn’t in an IndyCar race, but the IndyCar community was absolutely excited to see him finally clinch a victory. And considering how successful he’s been, this might just be the career resurgence Nazareth, 34, needs as he pursues his dream of joining his legendary grandfather Mario as the winner. of the Indy 500. With only one race to go in the SRX 2021 season, Andretti occupies third place in the championship standings behind Stewart and Ernie Francis Jr., the only two other full-time drivers to have managed to secure at least one victory this season.

