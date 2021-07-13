Facekini rages on as people seek protection from the sun





Interested in protecting their faces from the sun’s radiation, algae that live in the water and jellyfish, women around the world are embracing a fashion trend that began in China years ago by wearing a “facekini”. A facekini is a mask designed to protect the face from harmful things, with holes left for the eyes, nose, and mouth. Invented by Zhang Shifan in 2004, the trend started in Qingdao, China before taking off around the world. Carine Roitfeld, editor-in-chief of the biannual print magazine “CR Fashion Book”, brought additional notoriety to this unusual fashion accessory in 2014 by showcasing facekinis models wearing Michael Kors and Alexander Wang jewelry and swimwear. same Vogue wrote about sun protection clothing. Vogue writer Monica Kim wrote, “Along the main road, a handful of vendors are selling stacks of sturdy spandex face and body covers for 15 to 25 yuan each (about $ 2 or $ 3). Still, the best are the crazy, daring mash of swirls of peacock feathers and cashmere drops, capped with goggles. Mothers buy facekinis for their children to teach them the importance of sun protection from an early age. Beyond the hot sun provided by the sun, the sun also casts UV rays on the Earth. On the electromagnetic spectrum, UV light has shorter wavelengths than visible lights; human eyes cannot see them. Among UV rays, there are two types: ultraviolet A, called UVA, and ultraviolet B, called UVB. While both can tan the skin, they can harm the skin as well. The longer UVA wavelengths age the skin, causing overexposed skin to appear wrinkled and leathery over time. The shorter wavelength of UVB can be more intense in the short term, creating burns. Beyond tanning and burns, UVA and UVB rays also damage the DNA of skin cells. When DNA is damaged, genetic defects and mutations can occur. Beyond premature aging, these altered DNAs can also lead to skin cancer. Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) and basal cell carcinoma (BCC) are two common types of skin cancer that have been shown to be related to UVA / UVB exposure. Fortunately, these skin cancers can be cured if caught early enough. Prolonged UV exposure over a considerable period of time can also lead to melanoma, which is considered the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Melanoma is a cancer of the skin that starts in cells called melanocytes. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, 70-80% of all melanoma forms on normal-looking skin, while the rest forms in / around existing moles. Online retailers love Amazon offers a bikini for the faces in solid colors, while Facekini.com offers trendy prints with American flags, tropical colors and camouflage. They vary in price from $ 12 to $ 20. comments

