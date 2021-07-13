Lindsey Vonn mirrors Miley Cyrus in Gucci dress and tennis sneakers – Footwear News





Lindsey Vonn found the perfect blend of glamorous fashion and athletic appeal this weekend at a party for Gucci. The athlete attended the brand’s private event with Elizabeth Saltzman in the Hamptons, New York on Saturday in an all-white summer outfit. For the event, Vonn modeled a jersey dress with navy blue trims and gold buttons, providing retro-chic tennis appeal.

Lindsey Vonn attends Gucci and Elizabeth Saltzman’s private event at the Saltzman family home in the Hamptons, New York on July 10. CREDIT: BFA for Gucci

A close-up view of Lindsey Vonn’s sneakers. CREDIT: BFA for Gucci On the feet, the athletic-chic aesthetic of the entire skier continued with a pair of low-top sneakers. The white Gucci Tennis 1977 shoes featured a jacquard upper with an iconic double G logo coating. Contrasted by the recognizable green and red stripes on the side, similar sneakers from the brand sell for $ 630 at My Therese. Related

Gucci Tennis 1977 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa Celebrity style fans may recognize Lindsey Vonn’s outfit combination as Miley Cyrus modeled an almost parallel look during her July 4th weekend performances in Las Vegas. Cyrus shared his take on the dress and sneakers set on Instagram last week with a matching new 1980s chic mullet. As for Vonn herself, the athlete’s Instagram feed is filled with her choice of designer looks as well as awesome gym routines and fitness rotations, all fueled by her Under Armor clothing. From sports bras and colorful shorts to leggings and support sneakers, it’s Under Armor or nothing for the athlete who has been a partner of the brand since the age of 16. In addition to his athleisure, Vonn also wears clothing from top brands like Musier Paris, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Giuseppe Zanotti and more. The Olympic medalist also has ties to Red Bull, Oakley, GoPro and Vail Resorts with a net worth of over $ 3 million according to a 2013 Forbes article. Take inspiration from both Lindsey Vonn and Miley Cyrus in these pieces inspired by their looks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve Buy now: Nike Victory Polo Dress, $ 85.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok Buy now: Reebok Club C 85.90 $.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas Buy now: Adidas Delpala x FMF shoes, $ 65. Click through the gallery for more of Lindsey Vonn’s glamorous clothing over the years.

