Two New York men sentenced in January home invasion attack in Jefferson County





JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two New York men who attacked a woman in her home, stole handguns, then led police in pursuit before they crashed will see decades in jail, said Jefferson County DA. Blake Truver and Dennis Penhollow Jr., both of Jamestown, NY, have been charged with hitting a woman on the head with a tire iron and then repeatedly punching her in the face before stealing six handguns , a shotgun, an assault rifle, guitars, an amplifier and knives. The men then chased away two other victims with knives when they arrived at the home. The two then fled in a gray Hyundai with New York license plates. They were captured after crashing their car and taken to hospital. FULL ORIGINAL STORY: Two New York City men face charges after attacking woman with tire iron, causing high-speed chase

Truver was sentenced to 19 to 53 years while Penhollow Jr was sentenced to 18 to 50 years after both pleading guilty to various counts including burglary, robbery, conspiracy, assault and others. “The Pennsylvania State Police responded quickly and were led to a chase at speeds well in excess of 100 miles per hour which ended in a spectacular crash just outside of Brookville,” Jeff Burkett, Jefferson County District Attorney. “Such a violent incident sounds like crimes you would expect to hear about in Philadelphia or Chicago. When people come to Jefferson County and engage in this kind of terrible crime, we want to make sure they don’t get a sentence like Philadelphia or Chicago. These men will be off the streets for about two decades because of our efforts. Burkett added. Burkett also thanked the state police for their hard work and involvement in the case, as well as Judge John H. Foradora for a sentence he said corresponds to the “seriousness of the offenses.” Register now for the WTAJ newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wearecentralpa.com/news/local-news/two-ny-men-sentenced-in-january-home-invasion-attack-in-jefferson-county/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

