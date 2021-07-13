A Fashion Guide to Gossip Girl’s Reboot CR Fashion Book





July 8 will go down in history as the day Gossip Girl came to life. Although more than 8 years have passed since the original show’s finale, the reboot has been a treat for fashionistas of all kinds. Grounded in no other era than the 21st century, the expected staple of Gen Z is an imaginative playground for what kids wear these days. The fluid gender clothing is a pervasive force throughout the show and makes every character a trailblazer, regardless of their gender identity. While Eric Daman has returned as a costume designer and stylist, his curated looks do not contain oversized headbands. Instead, Daman mixes street style with prep. And of course, there are also some killer designer pieces merged into the show; Monse’s new collection even collaborated with the series. The end result is a modern and stunning look that only TV can create. Let’s take a look at the characters’ must-have outfits; these are surely the ones worth discussing. Julien calloway Gotham / Getty Images Manu Workshop If you’ve been wondering where Serena van der Woodsen’s long blonde locks are, you’re stuck in the class of 2009. Constance Billard has a new queen in town, and their name is Julien. Played by Jordan Alexander, as a respected influencer and model, it should come as no surprise that Calloway’s cuts are still Instagram-worthy. Recalling Kendall Jenner, with her oversized shirt, biker shorts, and high boots, Calloway’s looks are effortless cool and totally recreate. Calloway always seems to know the right accessory to dress up. Whether it is her Balenciaga sneakers or her one-of-a-kind JW Anderson bag, accessorizing is no fear for her. So, is it any wonder that everything she wears sells almost instantly? Zoya Lott gossip gallery Acne Studios It’s the new girl in town who’s ready to blow up Constance Billard. His thing? Nothing but a scarf and a new pair of sneakers of course. Lott’s style may be in transition, but every fashion evolution needs basic pieces, which is why Whitney Peak’s character is such a fan of a good ol ‘jacket. Monet De Hann Tumblr GANNI Monet De Hann does not have time to plan for a whole crisis; she has a whole life to live. However, looking cool and polite is no problem for her. Savannah Smith’s character is a frequent fan of coordinating color sets, blazers with shoulder pads and classic turtlenecks. Max Wolfe popbuzz.com Thom browne Played by Thomas Doherty, Wolfe has a sophisticated sense of style despite his enigmatic character. Mix of fine stripes blazers with feminine silk scarves and lace blouses, Wolfe is not committed to strictly “dressing like a man.” Rather, he adopts a more natural and fluid definition of masculinity. Luna La Gotham / Getty Images Burberry Zión Moreno’s character keeps her friends as close as she keeps her creators. With Louis Vuitton tote bags, Burberry capes, and Fendi Baguette, La’s style is nostalgic for the original Gossip Girl. Kate keller Gotham / Getty Images GANNI From the first episode, Tavi Gevinson’s character hopes that his style will be enough to earn the respect of his students. Perhaps a nod to the original Gossip Girl, Keller has remained a fan of preppy tops and tailored pants. Maybe instead of teaching she should be our job at to play fit guru.

