Rothesay students create app to reduce waste in fast fashion industry





ROTHESAY ​​- A group of Rothesay Netherwood School (RNS) students are Canadian semi-finalists this year Technovation World Summit rewards. Technovation is a global, non-profit technology education organization that fosters entrepreneurship among young women and encourages them to become leaders, creators and innovators by learning to code applications that address real-world problems. This is the first year Technovation NB was big enough to have a club and the first year they had teams, said Tammy Earle, director of technology and learning initiatives at RNS, adding that four teams from RNS, for a total of 16 students, were involved. at Technovation NB this year. The teams worked together for 12 weeks on their projects with industry experts from JD Irving, Limited, Hemmings House Pictures, ConnexionWorks and NBCC. The semi-finalist team, “Effervescent”, is made up of grade 11 and 12 students Emily Kay, Jenna Kong, Laura Thompson and Angela Xu. They created and coded “Indono,” an app that helps reduce textile waste created by fast fashion by matching nonprofits with people looking to donate lightly used clothing. Were all part of the environmental committee, so sustainability is something that interests us all and all of us are passionate about, said Emily Kay, team member. Being able to focus our idea on something that we’re really passionate about was something we wanted to focus on with our app. Each member of the Effervescent team has different strengths, each applied to different components of the Indono application, from their business plan to their design and coding. It’s all part of the cycle and what was really cool was that they worked as a team to put all the pieces together, Earle said. Indono is a fully functional app with the team currently working on the paperwork to make it available on the Apple App Store. What it has shown them is that they can make a difference, Earle said. I have certainly learned a lot from this program, Kay said. I feel like I learned a lot more than I would have if I hadn’t taken it. It is such a unique experience. Effervescent is one of ten semifinalists in Canada’s senior division, with 41 countries competing at the world summit this year. The national semi-finalists will virtually share their ideas in front of a panel of international judges on August 12 and 13.

