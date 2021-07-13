Twin Shadow: Twin Shadow album review





For a moment in 2015, it looked like George Lewis Jr., who played the role of Twin Shadow, was about to step out of indie rock and become a real pop star. At the time of his debut on a major, Eclipse, Lewis wrote a song for Billy Idol and submitted material for Chris Brown and Eminem. He dated Zo Kravitz, posing on red carpets in a Calvin Klein suit. He put on white skinny jeans and Talk about his artistic approach for Lévis. It became fodder for Page 6. But Eclipse, the album that was supposed to take Lewis over the velvety threshold of the kind of mainstream success enjoyed by, say, Grimes or The Weeknd, was bizarre and confusing. It peaked at No. 91 on the Billboard charts, stuck between indie rock and mainstream pop. Its 2018 follow-up, Fall, flew under the radar. Now Lewis returns with his self-released, self-titled fifth album, blending elements of reggae, funk and classic rock into a collection of empty summer indie-pop jams. Twin shadow is all soft corners. It’s sumptuous, a place to sink in and relax. It breathes the energy of a vintage conversation pit, covered in an unimpressive beige shade, with a small table in the center for your ashtray. Recorded in part in Lewis’s native Dominican Republic, the album is an island of good feelings away from the madness of the outside world. Its comfortable, prefabricated sensibility is full of big bass and anachronistic synths. At the opening Alemania, Lewis’s rich tenor descends easily, and when he meets the opalescent harmonies of Kadhja Bonets, you risk falling into a pleasant trance. Perhaps you’ll be transported to a beach-side bar, gently rocking yourself as you wipe your brain away from a $ 15 frozen drink. Most of the record is like this: easy to listen to and easy to forget. When the song changes, you will hardly remember what you just heard. This shouldn’t be alarming Twin shadow plays like a mix of the biggest soft-rock hits of the 1970s and 1980s. Lewis has written music that seems to have been taken from a box of old singles throughout his career. The pastiche is his calling card. The guitar on a song like Sugarcane wouldn’t be out of place on a B-side of the Eagles. Is There Any Love compresses Lewis’ voice and stretches over the funk, creating the kind of heavy disco track you might hear as a movie protagonist dust off his leather jacket and slam the gas pedal. Pearly synthesizers and ground four percussions push for a euphoric takeoff that never comes. Twin shadow is not meant to be deep; Lewis is not the type to write with thematic complexity. Instead, it focuses on conveying a mood, making sure you’re having a good time. He wants you to dance. He wants you to light a joint and ambiance. The lyrics are awkward and silly in a way that lacks inspiration. On the apathetic Modern Man, Lewis reflects on his love life on languid keys and stripped-down guitars. I’m not a stupid Romeo, he sings with a feeling of undeserved sadness. I am proud to be a whore. On the ridiculous reggae Western Lonestar, he yells dramatically, don’t throw me off my wave, boy, on a hey loop, hey, shotgun shots, and what sounds like a horse neighing. On a recent episode of How Long Gone, the podcast run by men’s fashion and lifestyle gurus Chris Black and Jason Stewart, Lewis revealed that he had recently recovered from Covid-19, despite his vaccination. To this, Black said: You shouldn’t have gone to Tulum with Diplo, I told you not to do that! It’s a friendly joke that somehow captures the hollow tone of Lewis’ most recent work: Twin shadow looks like an overpriced vacation with a group of DJs. It’s an aesthetic made up of scary quotes, where the vibrant feelings of aspiration become performative and dull: trippy, vibey, psychedelic, sunny. It’s not much fun if you have to give it a try. Buy: Gross trade (Pitchfork earns a commission on purchases made through affiliate links on our site.) Catch up with every Saturday with 10 of our top rated albums of the week. Subscribe to the 10 to Hear newsletter here.

