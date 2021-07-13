How Louis Vuitton and other luxury brands cracked 1 million TikTok followers





Less than a year after the launch of its TikTok channel last September, Louis Vuitton exceeded one million followers in early July.

Its contemporaries Gucci and Dior also hit the million last year, thanks to a constant stream of content posted on the brand’s own accounts. These luxury brands regularly get millions of views and likes on every post. Twelve of the last 15 videos Louis Vuitton posted on TikTok have over a million views. A July 6 video featuring K-pop group BTS has over 15 million views.

The success of big luxury brands on TikTok far exceeds that of more affordable brands. Some non-luxury brands like Shein and Fashion Nova have over a million subscribers, but Aeropostale, Gap, American Eagle and H&M have between 5,000 and 300,000. However, affordable brands like Aeropostale often compensate their followers by having a more active relationship with big TikTok influencers, compared to luxury brands. Gap, which only has 5,000 followers on TikTok, hit hard in January when influencer Barbara Kristoffersen posted a video of her wearing a brown hoodie with the Gap logo to her more than 250,000 followers. Influencer Emma Chamberlain posted a similar blue version in September to her 12 million followers. The two videos have been viewed over 2 million times each, and the hashtag #gaphoodie has been viewed nearly 10 million times. Luxury brands have largely avoided direct relationships with TikTok influencers, according to Cece Vu, head of fashion and beauty partnerships at TikToks. She said some of the top performing luxury brands, like Louis Vuitton, have been successful on TikTok by creating unique content, avoiding the protective branding that is more common on platforms like Instagram, and showing non-branding images. filtered backstage. LVMH did not have an executive available to comment. In particular, it is not only the notoriety or the scale which pushes the luxury brands to have a direct follow-up; rather it seems to be the frequency. Balenciaga, for example, has only 170,000 subscribers on TikTok and a few thousand views per video. Balenciaga only publishes a few times a month, while Louis Vuitton publishes almost every day, sometimes more than once a day. The content that sees the most views, tends to be behind the scenes of photo shoots and campaigns, educational videos – like the Gucci beauty tutorials posted this week – and videos that unassumingly showcase the vibe of an upcoming collection, Vu said. For example, the Louis Vuitton July 6 post showing BTS wearing clothes from the fall 2021 men’s collection garnered 17.4 million views. @Louis Vuitton## LVMeFW21 ##Louis Vuitton ## BTS original sound – Louis Vuitton Luxury brands tend to be some of the top performers on the platform, Vu said. Recently, we have seen more and more fashion houses take advantage of the musical and sound environments, which resonates with our community. Key examples include Balmain, with 318,000 subscribers, Céline, with 85,000 subscribers, and Dior. And having a strong presence on TikTok is more than good publicity for these luxury brands. In February, luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent joined TikTok for a virtual fashion month with shows that have been viewed more than 3 million times. in total and live broadcasts that were viewed by over 800,000 people simultaneously. These live broadcasts featured collections that were immediately purchasable through the platform. TikTok did not disclose total sales. Engagement was high because of the audience these luxury brands had already built up, Vu said. TikTok has over 100 million active users, more than 50% of whom are Generation Z, a significant demographic for the luxury market. Forty-two percent of TikTok users are between the ages of 18 and 24, while only 22% of Instagram users are in the same bracket. “TikTok is a game you win with original engaging content and consistency in posting,” said Annie Leal, content manager at digital media agency H Code. “Louis Vuitton and Gucci did both. Their content is eye-catching, generates high engagement, for better or for worse, in the form of comments, and is extremely creative. It can capture an audience in just seconds. Louis Vuitton knows how to connect with this young audience and capitalize on what is already popular to make its brand known.

