How To Buy ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Fashion – The Hollywood Reporter

If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Long before HBO Max to restart of Gossip Girl debuted this week, fashionable fans had already tasted the wardrobes of Manhattan’s fictional elite. Teaser photos and street style footage of the show’s Gen Z stars provided a glimpse of what to expect from costume designer Eric Daman, who is reprising his role from the original series.
The first episode debuted on streaming July 8 and aired on The CW the next day, giving a literal glimpse into the enviable dressing room of Instagram influencer Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), Constance Billard’s new queen bee and St. Jude’s. As with the show’s predecessor, the first installment wasted no time with removing fashion names and product placements, starting with Net-A-Porter shopping bags and a Christopher John runway show. Rogers who paved the way for the series that followed. drama.
How to watch Gossip Girl 2021 and original series
All episodes of the Gossip Girl restart and the original series can be streamed online with an HBO Max subscription. Monthly plans start at $ 10 per month with ads and HD streaming; or $ 15 per month for an ad-free HD streaming experience, plus access to new Warner Bros. movies. and the ability to download content to watch later. Yearly packages are also available for $ 100 or $ 150 per year with or without ads, respectively, and this route will save you 16% compared to the monthly option. See all plan options and subscribe to HBO Max here.
If you are an AT&T subscriber (or plan to become one), the carrier will offer a free HBO Max subscription for wireless, TV, or Internet subscribers. See all AT&T options to get HBO Max for free here.
Another way to get free access to HBO Max is to sign up for a seven-day free trial for Hulu, which offers basic plans starting at $ 6 per month with no ads. After your first week, the HBO add-on costs $ 15 per month. Sign up for Hulu and HBO Max here.
How to buy the best fashion pieces from Gossip Girl Season 1
Of course, it’s only a matter of time before Daman’s latest designs translate into a line of clothing and accessories to buy. So far we’ve rounded up some of our best Gossip Girl fashion pieces to buy from the first episode – including the pair of exhausted Adidas x Ivy Park sneakers worn by Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak) – plus other ways to channel your favorite Upper Eastsider. Check out our favorite picks below.
1. Adidas x Ivy Park Superstar platform
For her first steps on Constance Billard, Zoya combines a platform version of Adidas three-stripe sneakers with his private pleated school uniform. The kicks come from the sportswear brand’s collaboration with Beyoncé’s Ivy Park label. Although the shoes are no longer available on the websites of both brands, you can still copy them to eBay and Stadium Goods, where users can sell their pre-loved and never worn products.
2. Christopher John Rogers Long Graphic Halter Dress
Julien is wearing this bold graphic halterneck dress in the Christopher John Rogers fashion show finale, and you can still get the monochromatic statement piece online in a handful of sizes. The ruffle dress features a checkerboard print on one side and an abstract swirling pattern on the other, and is sure to duplicate from any angle.
3. Semi-permanent hair dye pink cotton candy Manic Panic
Although he stated in Episode 1 that he doesn’t like to “stand out”, Aki Menzes (Evan Mock) sports a short cut with pastel pink hair. Manic panic semi-permanent cotton candy hair color offers a look similar to those looking to try pink colored braids.
4. Schutz Maryana Lo Crocodile embossed leather boots
Constance Billard’s resident influencer Julien joins Shutz’s star-studded fan base (Jennifer Lawrence, Kylie Jenner and Alessandra Ambrosio are among those who have worn the brand). She wears these crocodile-embossed leather ankle boots on the steps of the Met Museum, and a high heel version is also available.
5. Sies Marjan Rooney gradient satin shirt
Max Wolfe (Thomas Doherty) suggests this ombre satin Sies Marjan button-down shirt for Aki as they dress for Julien’s first fashion show. It features a rosebud to lapis blue gradient and is finished with contrasting stitching and mother of pearl buttons.
6. Everlane The Easy Blazer with Toasted Coconut
Channel Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson) With That Non-Zara camel blazer of Everlane. Crafted from smooth Lyocell, this relaxed blazer pairs well with a pleated blouse and pants for the office (or high school hallways) or a plain tee and jeans on the weekends.
7. Alice + Olivia Delora Ruched Metallic Mini Dress
While the exact Alice + Olivia mock neck style is no longer available, you can look like the one Zoya wore at Humboldt Hall with this gathered silhouette.
8. Alessandra Rich oversized mohair-blend knit cardigan
Perfectionist Audrey Hope (Emily Alyn Lind) wears a similar comfy cardigan in the HBO Max teaser photos, proving to be the queen of the oversized cardigan. Alessandra rich mohair blend silhouette makes the perfect fall layering piece for Ivy League wardrobes.
9. Melanin Apparel Recycling Black Dollars Tote
Zoya is seen lugging around this socially responsible canvas bag by Melanin, a label focused on “bringing pride back to the black community,” according to the brand.
10. Ser.o.ya Mel Top
No preschool-style celebrity wardrobe is complete without a oversized white button down, like this chic halterneck silhouette from New York label Ser.o.ya.
