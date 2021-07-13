Stylistic Quotient – The New Indian Express





Express news service BENGALURU: Morning precipitation used to be about finding the right outfit for the day at the office. The pandemic has changed a lot, including our sartorial sense. Men’s fashion, in particular, has taken a radical turn, moving away from once popular formal wear. Comfortable, versatile and stylish clothes are now all the rage among Bengalurians. Fashion designers observe that the work-from-home culture has created a demand for casual and resort wear that evokes emotions of adventure. Mayank Modi, who runs fashion brand Mayank Modi Fashion, believes customers are now very cautious about what they buy. “Men are now opting for outfits adapted to their daily needs. Work at home outfits are the most sought after because they are versatile. It includes light-colored pajamas that come in different fits, as well as printed shirts that can also be used as outerwear. Many people now engage in revenge journeys or revenge shopping. This encourages them to buy sports clothes, ”explains Modi. Dipayan Debbarma, founder of Ddebbarma, which specializes in resort wear, said: “More and more people want to travel and take a break from work, especially after the lockdown. With formal outfits temporarily taking a back seat, men now prefer beachwear. The choice for travel collections is accelerating and we received over 10 to 15 orders last week, ”says Debbarma, who also mentions that customers have now revised their budgets. “We see that some are reducing clothing expenses, due to the pandemic,” adds Debbarma. However, Prashant Priyadarshi, founder of Destello, a Bengaluru-based clothing brand, disagrees. He notes that the men’s fashion sector is experiencing a “post-pandemic boom”. “Men are definitely looking for more comfort now, both in terms of design and fit. Loungewear and baggy cuts are all the rage right now. The whole concept of working from home has changed the way men dress. Prints are also in fashion. I assumed the pandemic could affect the market for printed shirts, but it is doing pretty well. In terms of colors, muted, pastel and dark tones do better, ”says Priyadarshi. Not to mention that designer masks are an integral part of any outfit. Sounak Sen Barat, design director and founder of House of Three, a designer brand in Bangalore, says their collection of coordinating shirts, pants and masks is currently available as this trend is expected to continue over the next two years. “We also have non-woven masks that meet the aesthetic and medical needs of new age men’s fashion trends,” says Barat.

